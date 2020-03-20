Match of the Day on BBC One this weekend… with a difference

Premier League soccer could also be over for now, however the present should go on for Match of the Day this weekend.

On Saturday evening, Gary Lineker will return to our screens for the first episode of the MOTD Podcast with Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.

The recording of the podcast will likely be proven reside from 10:20pm on BBC One with Episode 1 devoted to debating the biggest captains of the Premier League period.

Lineker and Co. will likely be a welcome sight in these unprecedented instances, however they’re not the solely option to get your soccer repair in the coming days.

The BBC has a wide selection of soccer on TV this weekend together with Soccer Focus (12:00pm, Saturday, BBC One) and FA Cup quarter-final classics with Man Mowbray unfold throughout two elements (4:00pm, Saturday, BBC One and 4:40pm, Sunday, BBC One).