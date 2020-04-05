Match of the Day returns with Premier League highlights this weekend

Match of the Day will return to the Saturday evening line-up of reveals this weekend.

The long-lasting highlights present will air the greatest moments from basic matches all through Premier League historical past, beginning with the first episode of three video games handpicked by Alan Shearer.

Rebranded as Match of Their Day, the present will air on BBC One at 11:00pm on Saturday 4th April.

It follows the second episode of the Match of the Day podcast, set to air from 10:20pm, as Gary Lineker and Ian Wright be part of Shearer to debate their high 10 goalkeepers of the Premier League period.

The BBC will proceed to supply a wealth of sports activities content material for hungry followers desperately awaiting the return of skilled soccer in the UK.

The FA, Premier League and Soccer League stay in talks over how you can proceed, with one plan suggesting video games behind closed doorways to finish the 2019/20 marketing campaign in a jam-packed June schedule.

Nevertheless, it stays to be seen whether or not the plan has the assist and backing of gamers, followers and all golf equipment.