Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

The tennis and video game fanatic has been an orphan of tennis entertainment on his console or PC for more than a decade. It is ironic that it seems that the only one that takes the sport seriously is Nintendo to make a saga of humor with its flagship characters. Does Torus take it seriously? I’ll tell you about it in the analysis of Matchpoint: Tennis Championships.

What is the reason for absence of tennis among sports video games? How do you explain that a sport so followed, respected and valued throughout the world does not have its annual ration by some great publisher in the sector? The situation is so critical for lovers of tennis and video games that many we would settle for having at least one decent experience for five years, a game that was up to the exercises of Sega or 2K with the Virtua Tennis or Top Spin sagas. That hasn’t been the case over the last five years with examples like Big Ant Studios’ AO International Tennis or Breakpoint’s Tennis World Tour. Today we do not bring big news: Matchpoint will not make it either.

The video game of the Australians of Torus Games it is presented as a very modest racket simulator, with a few licenses from the male and female circuit and some vices rescued from the most mediocre sports productions of two generations ago. Lousy modeling of some tennis players who don’t seem to be in shape, scenarios lacking soul, repetitions that show nothing, one of the worst audiences that have been seen in recent times and the general feeling of being a second class game in almost all its sections. Almost every? Indeed: playably it is very passable, and it is the only thing that can be saved from a completely disappointing program of virtual tennis.

Create your tennis player, take your team and launch yourself to become the king of the Grand Slam playing against some of the best players on the planet. Good news: Nadal will not be able to stop you because he is not in the game. Wait, so Don Rafael’s absence from the game is good or bad news? We see it in the analysis of Matchpoint: Tennis Championships. Come on Rafa!

double fault

Torus Games does not deceive anyone (and surely it does not intend to either) from its mere presentation. It looks like a humble production from the start menu, with an innocuous soundtrack and a commentator who He receives you in the game with less desire to narrate than Antonio Lobato at Roland Garros. But once you finish the tutorial you recover part of the lost confidence: it turns out that the beauty of Matchpoint: Tennis Championships can be inside, and the truth is that in what is merely playable can be a passable experience. The movement of our tennis player around the court is accompanied by five possible returns: topspin shots, flat shots, lobs, cut shots and drop shots.

There are no doubles matches or extra modes that allow you to take advantage of the game beyond mere competitionThe time between reception and impression of the force of the impact is in which the player can aim in the opposite zone. He doesn’t invent anything, it’s true, but it works. From here on, the basics of tennis prevail, but the important thing is that you won’t need long training days to learn the basics of the game and enjoy it competitively or in the career mode that accompanies Matchpoint, surely, the most ambitious and main mode of the product. Of course, forget about large simulation sessions, contract management and advertising resources; here you can play, train, improve statistics, evolve equipment and climb the ranks until you become number 1. Plain and simple.

It is noteworthy that Torus has decided that the players should play the full three- and five-set matches in order to advance in the minor tournaments, so the career of our tennis player becomes a real tour de force only suitable for lovers of the racket game. What the developers have been very successful at is creating a system in which we study our rivals and discover their flaws as they make mistakes and we learn their weak points. You will have to do great merits to be able to play the big tournaments on the world circuit which, unfortunately, do not have the license of any of them.

There is not much else to do in Matchpoint: there are no doubles matches or extra modes that allow you to take advantage of the game beyond mere competition. The list of licensed tennis players, as he announced at the beginning of the review, is somewhat short and their resemblance to the real namesakes is merely testimonial. You will not be able to ignore the quirky appearance of the opponents in modest tournaments: it seems that Torus has left the random creator of tennis active and the result, more than funny, it’s disturbing. It would have required a little more care there, but it is far from its only aesthetic flaw.

low class tennis

Visually it can be one of the poorest games that have been released on the current generation of consolesbut it is that Matchpoint is weak even by the most modest standards of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There is hardly anything that can be saved in its staging: lousy male and female tennis players, no detail to highlight in the scenarios, absence total effects of the ball on the court and a hilarious audience, like we hadn’t seen in a sports game for years. One wonders if launching the game with the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 cover will not do more harm than good.

In the sound it is little short of mediocre. Probably the worst commentator we’ve had in a long time, mediocre melodies and boring and flat effects. Online I have not had any major problems to enjoy games that have worked decently, without major problems to highlight that complicate the game with European players. Adding some more sauce to the online ranking might have been a good idea too that remains in the inkwell of the thousand things that Taurus could have done to enhance its simple product.

If you can forgive his unquestionable problems, maybe you can enjoy it.But is Matchpoint a game that I shouldn’t recommend? Frankly, I think it is not the game that tennis lovers deserve. I think it is the opposite of what the great exponents of the racket sports genre were once, but I also know that there is a lot of hunger for virtual tennis and there is not a crust to put in their mouths, neither now nor in the coming months. If you can forgive its unquestionable presentation, content and aesthetic problems, perhaps you can enjoy it on your console or computer. Whether or not you end up liking the software, what you can’t argue with is that fans of one of the most beautiful sports on the planet they deserve something at the level of what football and basketball lovers enjoy annually.