Mateo Klimowicz became the first Argentine to be called up by the German national team

The Argentine midfielder is one of the stars of Stuttgart. Photo: REUTERS / Thilo Schmuelgen DFL

Midfielder Matthew Klimowicz, actually in Stuttgart and formed in Cordoba Institute, it was summoned for the German under 21 team. Diego’s son, former scorer of the Gloria, was cited for the first time by the coach Stefan Kuntz to face the matches before Hungary, on March 24, Netherlands, the 27, and Romania, on the 30th, for the European Under 21 championship.

Klimowicz, born in Córdoba the July 6, 2000, debuted andn Institute in 2017 at 17 years old and in 2019 it was sold to Stuttgart, where it has already been played 29 games, between the second and first division.

The Cordovan is an attacking midfielder, he shares a team with Nicolas Gonzalez and in this season he played 22 games and scored a goal.

The Grenadier, his father, is an idol of Institute but it also left its mark on Germany where it shone on Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund and Bochum between 2002 and 2010.

It should be noted that the young midfielder became the first Argentine in history to be summoned to the German national youth team. “I think the main difference between Argentina and Germany are the playing fields. Here they are wet and fast, something that in Argentina is rare, perhaps in the big clubs but there are no fields like that in the other teams. Technically here, the passes are stronger. I say that because I played in the second division in Argentina, not in the highest category ”, he had analyzed in an interview he gave to Infobae in 2020.

“In Argentina I had all my friends closer to home. We saw each other every day, we drank mate, we played PlayStation, we went out to eat. Here I am more alone. Well, I used to meet with Nico (González), Santi (Ascacíbar) or Pocho (Emiliano Insúa). We Argentines meet a lot and since they know that I am alone they always invite me to eat out. Now I’m with my dad. We drink mate, watch series, go for a walk or go to the mall. We make a normal life”, Revealed Klimowicz In that interview, in which he also revealed who his soccer idols are: “I always paid attention to my dad and he is the first person to give me advice about soccer. Besides him, I am Argentine so my idol is Lionel Messi, no matter how different we are as players. He is my idol since I was 10 years old”.

