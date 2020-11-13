‘Mates’ HBO Max Reunion Special to Shoot in March

After months of delays, the “Mates” reunion particular might be shifting out of second gear.

In accordance to Matthew Perry, one of many unique present’s stars, the particular is now scheduled to begin capturing in March. The information comes after the particular was delayed a number of instances due to the continued coronavirus pandemic and its affect on bodily manufacturing.

It was initially supposed to movie again in March of this 12 months with a stay viewers, nonetheless, these plans had been scrapped when the pandemic shut down virtually each manufacturing throughout the nation. WarnerMedia Leisure and Direct-to-Shopper chairman Bob Greenblatt then mentioned in Could that the corporate was hopeful the particular would shoot by the top of the summer time. However as soon as once more these fingers had to be un-crossed.

A person with information of the particular’s manufacturing plans burdened that no exact dates have been decided for capturing, however that early 2021 is certainly the goal time-frame.

In sharing the information, Perry teased that he and the gang “have a busy 12 months arising.”

Mates reunion being rescheduled for the start of March. Appears like we now have a busy 12 months arising. And that is the way in which I prefer it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

Perry is being joined in the particular by unique co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. The plan is to shoot the particular on the unique “Mates” soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

First introduced manner again in February, the reunion was supposed to be prepared for HBO Max’s launch in Could, to accompany all 10 seasons of “Mates” which WarnerMedia received in an enormous bidding conflict with the likes of Netflix. The conglomerate reportedly paid over $400 million for the rights to the sequence, which ended its run in 2004.

Ben Winston (the “Late, Late Present With James Corden” producer) will direct the particular and government produce alongside “Mates” EPs Kevin Brilliant, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Warner Bros. Unscripted & Different Tv and Fulwell 73 Productions are behind the particular. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer are additionally government producing, with Emma Conway and James Longman on board as co-executive producers.