‘Mates’ Reunion Special for HBO Max Likely to Film at End of Summer – Variety

Taping of the “Mates” reunion particular for HBO Max, which had been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus-induced shutdown of all tv and movie manufacturing, will probably be accomplished by the tip of the summer time, stated WarnerMedia Leisure and Direct-to-Client chairman Bob Greenblatt through the NAB Present Government Management Summit, produced in partnership with the Variety Streaming Room. The hotly anticipated reunion of the six “Mates” solid members was initially slated to be obtainable on the WarnerMedia-backed streaming service at launch on Might 27.

“At first we thought, reveals might be delayed for a month or two at essentially the most, and now it looks as if it’s going to be far longer than that,” Greenblatt instructed Variety‘s Cynthia Littleton on Monday. “We’re holding out for having the ability to get this particular performed hopefully by the tip of the summer time, if the celebrities align and hopefully we will get again into manufacturing. We do suppose there’s a worth to having a giant, raucous stay viewers to expertise these six nice buddies coming again collectively and we didn’t need to simply all of a sudden do it on an internet name with, you understand, six squares and folks capturing from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

However Greenblatt did say that if the present stay-at-home situations proceed indefinitely, that the reunion “could go extra to a digital route, whether it is delayed too lengthy.”

“However at the second, we’re attempting to look to the longer term and get this factor performed in a extra typical method, and I feel it’s value ready for,” he stated. “We might have beloved to have had it on [HBO Max on] Day One, however at the identical time, if we will get it launched within the fall, I feel it’ll be one thing that we will have the viewers actually wanting ahead to as properly.”

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer had been all scheduled to reunite for the unscripted reunion. The particular was set to movie on Stage 24, the unique “Mates” soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

HBO Max, which debuts in simply two weeks, will embody reveals and films from HBO, Warner Bros, TNT, TBS, CNN and different WarnerMedia properties, and can price $14.99 a month, going head-to-head with Netflix, Disney Plus and different streamers in a bid for a slice of viewers’ leisure budgets.