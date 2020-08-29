Maths and Science studies in Sanskrit, shocked, don’t know … these courses starting here

Madhya Pradesh: The top engineering institutes in the country usually study mathematics and science in English, but imagine how it would be to imagine such a class studying mathematics and science in Sanskrit. But it is easy and a similar study is happening in one place in which ancient lessons of these technical subjects are being taught in Sanskrit and from teacher to student, they are now talking in this language. Also Read – Internet in only 24 percent of households to get online education: UNICEF

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) of Indore has made this fantasy come true. The institute has started its only one-of-a-kind online course in which the participants are being taught in Sanskrit to make the present generation aware of the mathematical and scientific knowledge stored in the ancient texts of the country centuries ago.

An IIT Indore official said on Saturday that the quality improvement program (QIP) started from August 22 is sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The course will run till October 2, with a total of 62 hours of online classes. The official said that more than 750 participants from all over the world are participating in this course.

IIT Indore Acting Director Prof. Nilesh Kumar Jain told “PTI-Bhasha”, “The ancient texts of India, originally composed in Sanskrit, have a rich heritage of knowledge of mathematics and science. But many people of the present generation are unaware of this golden past. We have started this course to make them aware of this past knowledge in the environment of Sanskrit language itself. ”

He said, “In the new education policy of the country, there has been talk of promoting studies in Indian languages. This course of ours will inspire participants for research and innovations in Sanskrit, along with the study and teaching of mathematics and science subjects. ”

An IIT official said that the course has been divided into two parts. In the first part of the course, with the help of linguistic experts of “Sanskrit Bharati” organization, skill and confidence will be developed in understanding the Sanskrit among the participants who are not well aware of this ancient language of the country.

He told that in the second part of the syllabus, two professors of IIT Mumbai will teach classical text of Mathematics in Sanskrit. It will include lectures based on the prestigious book “Lilavati” by the famous 12th-century mathematician Bhaskaracharya (1114-1185).

He informed that a qualifying examination will also be conducted to evaluate the participants involved in the second part of the course and the participants who succeed in this examination will be given a certificate from IIT Indore.