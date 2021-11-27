Mathura: Ban on ‘pressured’ sandalwood vaccination in Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan, hurts popularity, so…

Banke Bihari Mandir: The executive officer of Banke Bihari temple situated in Vrindavan town of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has banned forcibly making use of tika or sandalwood at the foreheads of devotees within the temple premises. Disciplinary motion can be taken in opposition to those that achieve this. Shailendra Nath Goswami, the servitor of the temple’s Rajbhog, had complained to the Administrative Officer, Civil Pass judgement on (Junior Department) Archana Singh that many Goswamis, who didn’t even serve on that day, take a seat within the temple and lay at the foreheads of the devotees who got here there for darshan. They ask for donation-dakshina via making use of sandalwood or tika.Additionally Learn – UP: Homicide of temple priest and a sadhvi in ​​Maharajganj, sensation

Shailendra Nath Goswami stated that via doing this the device of the temple is disturbed and the popularity may be harm. In this kind of scenario, the devotees coming from the rustic and in another country to find themselves in an uncomfortable scenario and a incorrect symbol emerges of their thoughts against the temple. He additionally informed that the previous temple administrator had additionally handed an order on 16 March 2017 to place a prevent to such circumstances.

Goswami stated that the temple administrator, taking cognizance of the grievance, has directed to strictly conform to the stated order. Along side this, individuals who illegally occupied the platforms and so forth. within the temple premises and other folks sitting there have additionally been requested to be got rid of.