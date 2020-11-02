Mathura News Today: FIR filed against Muslim youth, Namaz, 4 inside Nand Bhawan temple of Mathura

Mathura: Faizal Khan, a resident of Delhi, who was traveling to Braj Chaurasi Kos in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district and a friend of his, posted prayers on the social media at Nand Bhawan temple complex in Nandgaon. A case has been registered against four people in this regard. Also Read – Mukhtar Ansari’s wife wrote a letter to President Ramnath Kovind, seeking protection

On the complaint of a temple service, the local police accused the accused Faizal Khan, his Muslim friend and two Hindu comrades of hurting religious faith, creating disharmony among religious sects, creating fear in the society that the atmosphere is feared And has filed a case on charges like desecrating the place of worship. Also Read – UP News: In Pratapgarh, UP, the parents killed the pregnant daughter for false pride, know the whole matter

Azad Pal Singh, station in-charge of Barsana told, “The servants of Nandabhavan informed that three youths had reached Nand Bhawan on Thursday afternoon, one of whom had introduced himself as Faisal Khan, a resident of Delhi. He told everyone that he too has great reverence in Lord Krishna, like the famous poet Rasakhan, and under his influence is traveling to Braj Chaurasi Kos. He is also visiting all the places of pilgrimage on the journey. ” Also Read – BSP MP Afzal Ansari – ‘Yogi government avenging defeat’

The in-charge of the police station said that he also visited Nandlala and Nand Baba at Nand Bhavan, after that when Goswamijan went inside to close the temple floor after sleeping Thakurji, they read the prayers and took photos and posted on social media Before doing this, he also read the Ramcharita Manas in the middle of discussing religion.

Azad Pal Singh said that after this incident came in the knowledge of the services of the temple on Sunday, resentment started spreading among the local people. On this, Kanha Goswami, who served the temple, has filed a lawsuit against Faizal Khan and Mohammad Chand who prayed in the temple and Nilesh and Alok who brought them with them to the temple.

According to the station in-charge Azad Pal Singh, action is being taken against all the four persons by filing a case under sections 153 (A), 295 and 505 of Bhadvi. At present, no arrest has been made.