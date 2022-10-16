Matías Gallardo broke down when talking about his father’s dismissal as River Plate coach: when he found out about the decision

* The emotion of Matías Contreras

This Sunday Marcelo Gallardo addresses for the last time River Plate in the Monumental before the 70 thousand souls with room to encourage the Millionaire in front a Central Rosary. His son, Matías Gallardo, broke down when talking about his father’s departure as coach of the Núñez team and revealed when he found out about the Muñeco’s decision.

“A special day and I get excited because today is an important day for us, both for me and for my old man. After eight and a half years and I have been here for ten years, since he arrived. It is a very great emotion and my eyes fill with tears because today we are going to live something very beautiful, very emotional”, Matías told in dialogue with ESPN.

The 18-year-old played this morning in the Reserve match that River Plate tied 3-3 with Canalla in Arroyo Seco, where the Rosario club has its training ground. It was an entertaining clash that had many emotions. Gallardo started and wore the number 10 shirt, the one that his father wore on many occasions in the River Plate First.

Rosario Central and River Plate tied 3-3 in Arroyo Seco (@RosarioCentral)

On how he found out about his father’s decision to leave the position as DT of the Millionaire, he said that “I found out half an hour before the conference he gave. It was a blow, a sadness, but full of joy because we lived very nice moments for my whole family that we will never forget.

Matías plays as an offensive midfielder on the left and, as he said, he came to the club when his father became technical director. He is the younger brother of Nahuel (24), who is playing for Once Caldas in Colombia.

So their grandfather, Máximo Eliseo, works at the club as a talent recruiter. “I am very proud of this son I have, let’s wait for the return. Now you deserve a break. Hopefully, when he returns, he returns with the same desire and illusions as in 2014, “said the Doll’s father in an audio broadcast by TyC Sports.

Matías Gallardo with his younger brother and his father (@matigalla)

This Thursday Marcelo Gallardo announced at a press conference that he will no longer be River Plate’s coach once the Professional League ends. After the match against Canalla, he will have the last date left, which will be against Racing in Avellaneda.

In eight and a half years Napoleon won 14 titles and left his mark with teams that sought to put pressure on the rival area and managed to consolidate River Plate at the international level. In fact, half of his conquests were in that area, among which the two Copa Libertadores achieved in 2015 and 2018 stand out, this one with a special flavor having beaten Boca Juniors in the end.

In sports, the Millionaire fulfilled his goal of qualifying for the 2023 Copa Libertadores after beating Platense 2-1 last Wednesday.

