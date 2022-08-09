Matías Suárez explained why he did not celebrate River’s goal against Independiente with a bad memory in the Copa Libertadores

*Matías Suárez explained why he did not celebrate the goal against Independiente with the bitter memory that the elimination in the Libertadores left him

River Plate visited Independiente for the twelfth date of the Professional League. The team of Marcelo Gallardo was imposed by 1 a 0 thanks to the agony of Matias Suarez in discount time. The striker, who was incisive in the result, considered that the Millionaire He was a fair winner because they always went “to look for the goal”, which he himself converted into added time at the end to take “three very important points”.

“I think we won the game well because we always went looking for the goal, the win, and in the end it happened so that I had to convert”, exposed the former Belgrano de Córdoba in statements for the official broadcast. “In the second half, as it was seen, everything was done to win and in one play, a bit lucky due to a couple of deviations, I was left to define and to take three very important points”, He explained in dialogue with TNT Sports before entering the locker room.

The striking thing was that his conquest led him to a bitter memory that he had suffered in the round of 16 against Velez on the Libertadores Cup. Suárez made a clarification that he had “choked” and remarked why he drowned out his cry that allowed La Banda to take the victory of the Libertadores de América. “I want to clarify, because it is the first time I have spoken after that day, that the goal I scored against Vélez was legitimatebecause the hand was well below the ball, so they should have validated it. It was a shame because we worked so hard to advance in the Cup and with that we ended up getting kicked out after seeing the action a lot of times in VAR. I wanted to say it because I could never clarify it before”, he told ESPN.

For his part, the Cordovan, regarding the recovery from all the inconveniences and operations he had on his right knee, indicated that “he is already very well. Marcelo (Gallardo) is taking me little by little and with these minutes that I have to enter I am gaining confidence and even more so when I have to convert”, he valued.

The former forward of Piratewhich did not convert from the 28th of April latest in success Colo Colo, from Chile, for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, added 34 so many and reached the Uruguayan line Rodrigo Mora As the River’s sixth top scorer in the Gallardo era.

“Statistics and numbers are important. In my opinion I received all the confidence from Gallardo since I arrived at the clubthat’s the best way to thank him, ”Suárez acknowledged at the end.

