‘Matriochkas,’ ‘The Heart Still Hums’ Prizes at Palm Springs ShortFest – Variety

Belgian-French drama “Matriochkas,” the documentary “The Heart Still Hums” and the animated movie “The Material of You” have gained the highest prizes at the Palm Springs Worldwide ShortFest.

The pageant unveiled the juried award winners Sunday from the 332 brief movies that had been a part of the official choice. Among the winners at the moment are certified to enter the shorts classes for the Oscars.

The Better of the Competition Award, together with a $5,000 prize from the Higher Palm Springs Conference & Guests Bureau, went to “Matriochkas,” directed by Bérangère McNeese. The movie facilities on a 16-year-old who lives together with her younger mom and begins to find her personal sexuality. As she learns she is pregnant, her mom sees herself in her daughter, at the identical age, going through the identical decisions.

“Author/Director Bérangère McNeese brings a posh and daring standpoint to the web page and display, drawing sudden turns from the script and nuanced performances from her forged, together with a exceptional debut from lead actress Héloïse Volle,” the jury stated.

“The Heart Still Hums,” directed by Savanah Leaf and Taylor Russell, follows 5 girls as they battle for his or her youngsters via the cycle of homelessness, drug habit and neglect from their very own dad and mom. The movie gained the Finest Documentary Brief award for “its expansive but nonetheless intimate examination of moms in disaster and the Sacramento collectives who work with them to allow company and hope.”

“The Material of You,” directed by Josephine Lohoar Self, facilities on a homosexual twenty-something-year-old mouse, who hides his true id whereas he works as a tailor. “Weaving collectively robust thematic parts with eager consideration to easy element and a tangible, textural aesthetic, stop-motion animator Josephine Lohoar Self masterfully breathes life into this fully-realized story of affection and loss that’s each visually impactful and emotionally resonant,” the jury stated.

Inbar Horesh gained the prize for greatest live-action brief over 15 minutes for “Beginning Proper.” Laurynas Bareisa gained the prize for greatest live-action brief below 15 minutes for “Dummy.”

Your entire awards checklist follows:

Higher Palm Springs CVB Better of the Competition Award – Matriochkas (Belgium/France), Directed by Bérangère Mc Neese

Particular Point out (for Artistic Imaginative and prescient): Keep Awake, Be Prepared (Vietnam/South Korea/USA), Directed by Pham Thien An

Particular Point out (for Route): Mizaru (India/USA), Directed by Sudarshan Suresh

Finest Animated Brief – Winner acquired a $1,000 money prize. The Material of You (UK), Directed by Josephine Lohoar Self

Particular Point out: SH_T Occurs (Czech Republic/Slovakia/France), Directed by Mihalyi and David Stumpf

Finest Documentary Brief: The Heart Still Hums (USA), Directed by Savanah Leaf and Taylor Russell

Particular Mentions: Useless Girl’s Move (Peru/Qatar), Directed by Lali Houghton, Huntsville Station (USA), Directed by Jamie Meltzer and Chris Filippone

Finest Dwell-Motion Brief Over 15 Minutes: Beginning Proper (Israel), Directed by Inbar Horesh

Particular Point out: Henet Ward (Egypt), Directed by Morad Mostafa

Finest Dwell-Motion Brief 15 Minutes and Beneath: Dummy (Lithuania), Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Particular Point out: The Midsummer’s Voice (China/USA), Directed by Yudi Zhang

Scholar Brief Awards:

Finest Scholar Animated Brief: Daughter (Czech Republic), Directed by Daria Kashcheeva

Particular Point out: SH_T Occurs (Czech Republic/Slovakia/France), Directed by Michaela Mihalyi and David Stumpf

Finest Scholar Documentary Brief: For Your Sake (Germany), Directed by Ronja Hemm

Particular Point out: All Cats Are Gray within the Darkish (Switzerland), Directed by Lasse Linder

Finest Scholar Worldwide Brief: Still Working (Switzerland), Directed by Julietta Korbel

Particular Point out: 22:47 Linie 34 (Switzerland), Directed by Michael Karrer

Finest Scholar U.S. Brief: Heading South (China/USA), Directed by Yuan Yuan

Particular Point out: Tape (USA/Canada/Finland), Directed by Jojo Erholtz

Particular Jury Awards:

Finest Worldwide Brief: The Tongues (Norway), Directed by Marja Bål Nango and Ingir Bål

Particular Point out: Funfair (Iran/Canada), Directed by Kaveh Mazaheri

Finest U.S. Brief: My Hero (USA), Directed by Logan Jackson

Particular Point out (for Stylistic Imaginative and prescient and Rising Expertise): Pharmacopeia (USA), Directed by Tania Taiwo

GoE Bridging the Borders Award: The Current (Palestine), Directed by Farah Nabulsi

Particular Point out: Container (Greece/USA), Directed by Daphne Maziariaki

Native Jury Award: Welcome Strangers (USA), Directed by Dia Sokol Savage

Particular Point out: Sundays at the Triple Nickel (USA), Directed by Jess Colquhoun

Vimeo Employees Choose Award: Give Up the Ghost (Jordan/Germany/Sweden), Directed by Zain Duraie

Younger Cineastes Award: Colette (USA/France/Germany), Directed by Anthony Giacchino

Particular Point out: Gold Plated (Belgium), Directed by Chloé Léonil

Finest Comedy Brief: Viktor on the Moon (Denmark), Directed by Christian Arhoff

Particular Point out (for Route): Blocks (USA), Directed by Bridget Moloney

Finest LGBTQ+ Brief: Kama’aina (USA), Directed by Kimi Howl Lee

Particular Point out: La Gloria (USA), Directed by Mary Evangelista

Finest Midnight Brief: The Sleepwalkers (India), Directed by Radhika Apte

Particular Point out (for Finest Climax): The Nights Alone (France), Directed by Olivier Strauss

