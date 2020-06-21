‘Matriochkas,’ ‘The Heart Still Hums’ Prizes at Palm Springs ShortFest – Variety

Belgian-French drama “Matriochkas,” the documentary “The Heart Still Hums” and the animated movie “The Material of You” have gained the highest prizes at the Palm Springs Worldwide ShortFest.
The pageant unveiled the juried award winners Sunday from the 332 brief movies that had been a part of the official choice. Among the winners at the moment are certified to enter the shorts classes for the Oscars.
The Better of the Competition Award, together with a $5,000 prize from the Higher Palm Springs Conference & Guests Bureau, went to “Matriochkas,” directed by Bérangère McNeese. The movie facilities on a 16-year-old who lives together with her younger mom and begins to find her personal sexuality. As she learns she is pregnant, her mom sees herself in her daughter, at the identical age, going through the identical decisions.
“Author/Director Bérangère McNeese brings a posh and daring standpoint to the web page and display, drawing sudden turns from the script and nuanced performances from her forged, together with a exceptional debut from lead actress Héloïse Volle,” the jury stated.
“The Heart Still Hums,” directed by Savanah Leaf and Taylor Russell, follows 5 girls as they battle for his or her youngsters via the cycle of homelessness, drug habit and neglect from their very own dad and mom. The movie gained the Finest Documentary Brief award for “its expansive but nonetheless intimate examination of moms in disaster and the Sacramento collectives who work with them to allow company and hope.”
“The Material of You,” directed by Josephine Lohoar Self, facilities on a homosexual twenty-something-year-old mouse, who hides his true id whereas he works as a tailor. “Weaving collectively robust thematic parts with eager consideration to easy element and a tangible, textural aesthetic, stop-motion animator Josephine Lohoar Self masterfully breathes life into this fully-realized story of affection and loss that’s each visually impactful and emotionally resonant,” the jury stated.
Inbar Horesh gained the prize for greatest live-action brief over 15 minutes for “Beginning Proper.” Laurynas Bareisa gained the prize for greatest live-action brief below 15 minutes for “Dummy.”
Your entire awards checklist follows:
Higher Palm Springs CVB Better of the Competition Award – Matriochkas (Belgium/France), Directed by Bérangère Mc Neese
Particular Point out (for Artistic Imaginative and prescient): Keep Awake, Be Prepared (Vietnam/South Korea/USA), Directed by Pham Thien An
Particular Point out (for Route): Mizaru (India/USA), Directed by Sudarshan Suresh
Finest Animated Brief – Winner acquired a $1,000 money prize. The Material of You (UK), Directed by Josephine Lohoar Self
Particular Point out: SH_T Occurs (Czech Republic/Slovakia/France), Directed by Mihalyi and David Stumpf
Finest Documentary Brief: The Heart Still Hums (USA), Directed by Savanah Leaf and Taylor Russell
Particular Mentions: Useless Girl’s Move (Peru/Qatar), Directed by Lali Houghton, Huntsville Station (USA), Directed by Jamie Meltzer and Chris Filippone
Finest Dwell-Motion Brief Over 15 Minutes: Beginning Proper (Israel), Directed by Inbar Horesh
Particular Point out: Henet Ward (Egypt), Directed by Morad Mostafa
Finest Dwell-Motion Brief 15 Minutes and Beneath: Dummy (Lithuania), Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Particular Point out: The Midsummer’s Voice (China/USA), Directed by Yudi Zhang
Scholar Brief Awards:
Finest Scholar Animated Brief: Daughter (Czech Republic), Directed by Daria Kashcheeva
Particular Point out: SH_T Occurs (Czech Republic/Slovakia/France), Directed by Michaela Mihalyi and David Stumpf
Finest Scholar Documentary Brief: For Your Sake (Germany), Directed by Ronja Hemm
Particular Point out: All Cats Are Gray within the Darkish (Switzerland), Directed by Lasse Linder
Finest Scholar Worldwide Brief: Still Working (Switzerland), Directed by Julietta Korbel
Particular Point out: 22:47 Linie 34 (Switzerland), Directed by Michael Karrer
Finest Scholar U.S. Brief: Heading South (China/USA), Directed by Yuan Yuan
Particular Point out: Tape (USA/Canada/Finland), Directed by Jojo Erholtz
Particular Jury Awards:
Finest Worldwide Brief: The Tongues (Norway), Directed by Marja Bål Nango and Ingir Bål
Particular Point out: Funfair (Iran/Canada), Directed by Kaveh Mazaheri
Finest U.S. Brief: My Hero (USA), Directed by Logan Jackson
Particular Point out (for Stylistic Imaginative and prescient and Rising Expertise): Pharmacopeia (USA), Directed by Tania Taiwo
GoE Bridging the Borders Award: The Current (Palestine), Directed by Farah Nabulsi
Particular Point out: Container (Greece/USA), Directed by Daphne Maziariaki
Native Jury Award: Welcome Strangers (USA), Directed by Dia Sokol Savage
Particular Point out: Sundays at the Triple Nickel (USA), Directed by Jess Colquhoun
Vimeo Employees Choose Award: Give Up the Ghost (Jordan/Germany/Sweden), Directed by Zain Duraie
Younger Cineastes Award: Colette (USA/France/Germany), Directed by Anthony Giacchino
Particular Point out: Gold Plated (Belgium), Directed by Chloé Léonil
Finest Comedy Brief: Viktor on the Moon (Denmark), Directed by Christian Arhoff
Particular Point out (for Route): Blocks (USA), Directed by Bridget Moloney
Finest LGBTQ+ Brief: Kama’aina (USA), Directed by Kimi Howl Lee
Particular Point out: La Gloria (USA), Directed by Mary Evangelista
Finest Midnight Brief: The Sleepwalkers (India), Directed by Radhika Apte
Particular Point out (for Finest Climax): The Nights Alone (France), Directed by Olivier Strauss
