‘Matrix 4’ Cast Signs Up for Eight Extra Weeks of Shooting (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Warner Bros. seems hopeful that manufacturing on “Matrix 4” will restart by early July.

A number of sources inform Variety that the forged of Lana Wachowski’s fourth installment of the sci-fi franchise has signed eight-week extensions to maintain the actors on maintain till at the very least July 6.

Filming started in February in San Francisco earlier than transferring to Berlin in mid-March. Nevertheless, cameras by no means obtained rolling in Europe as a result of manufacturing was halted within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unique “Matrix” stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles within the fourth movie. Rounding out the forged are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Brian J. Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff.

The movie is presently scheduled for a 2021 launch. Warner Bros. has not introduced a precise date nor if it will likely be impacted by the postponed manufacturing.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell wrote the script with Wachowski, who will even produce with Grant Hill. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow will produce and globally distribute the movie.

Variety completely reported in August {that a} new “Matrix” film was within the works.

“We couldn’t be extra excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” mentioned Warner Bros. Image Group chairman Toby Emmerich in a press release saying the challenge. “Lana is a real visionary — a singular and authentic inventive filmmaker — and we’re thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

The primary three movies — “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” — have earned greater than $1.6 billion on the international field workplace. Lana and her sister, Lilly, wrote and directed the trio, which starred Reeves and Moss as Neo and Trinity, respectively.