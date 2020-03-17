‘Matrix 4’ Halts Production as Coronavirus Pandemic Grows

Warner Bros. has determined to shutter manufacturing on “The Matrix” as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.

The movie had been in manufacturing since February, and moved from San Francisco to Berlin, the place it was getting ready to shoot this week.

In gentle of the coronavirus disaster and ensuing journey restrictions enforced on Europe by President Donald Trump, execs thought it was one of the best transfer for the protection of all concerned to delay the shoot indefinitely.

It’s unknown presently when the shoot goes to restart and if it should affect the 2021 launch date.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss can be reprising their roles within the movie, whereas Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris be a part of the solid.

Plot particulars are presently unknown. Whereas it was rumored a younger Morpheus may seem within the film, sources haven’t confirmed that.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell co-wrote the script with Lana Wachowski, who may even direct as nicely as produce with Grant Hill. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow will produce and globally distribute the movie.

This was the final main manufacturing to be postponed by the studio after “The Batman,” “King Richard” and “Unbelievable Beasts 3” all delayed shoots as nicely.