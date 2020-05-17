‘Matrix’ Creator Slams Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk for Using Movie Quote – Variety

“Matrix” co-creator Lilly Wachowski wasn’t pleased that Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump had been quoting her film.

On Sunday morning, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted a cryptic tweet, saying “Take the pink tablet” with an emoji of a pink rose.

Take the pink tablet 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Could 17, 2020

As most film buffs know, “take the pink tablet” is a reference from the Wachowski sisters’ sci-fi blockbuster “The Matrix.” Within the film, Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) reveals to the protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves) that he’s been residing in a pc simulation. He presents Neo a selection: Take a blue tablet and return to his life and neglect about all the things, or take a pink tablet to be taught the reality in regards to the Matrix and his pretend actuality.

Nevertheless, the phrase “take the pink tablet” has taken on a brand new which means in Web subculture, and it normally refers to conservative political views. It may possibly now imply shifting one’s political alignment to the precise, and it’s usually utilized in Web boards associated to Donald Trump or males’s rights teams.

Musk’s tweet drew loads of controversy within the feedback, and had greater than 190,000 likes by Sunday afternoon. Ivanka Trump then quoted “Taken!” on Musk’s tweet, prompting Wachowski to answer “F— each of you”

Fuck each of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) Could 17, 2020

Wachowski then shared a hyperlink to the LGBTQ social service Courageous Area Alliance, urging folks drawn in by the viral tweets to donate.

Musk’s tweet is the newest in a string of weird social media posts. Final week, he threatened to relocate Tesla’s headquarters and sue San Francisco’s Alameda County for sustaining its shelter-in-place tips, regardless of different counties stress-free them.

Wachowski is at present engaged on a fourth installment within the “Matrix” franchise, with Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss each returning. Manufacturing on the movie halted as a result of coronavirus pandemic, however the group added eight extra weeks to the schedule to hopefully resume in July.