Matrix with its open source decentralized communication network, an alternative to messaging services, skyrockets this year

The Matrix open network created for decentralized communication has announced a record growth of 79% in the last 12 months, counting now with more than 60 million users. This project is powered by a small team of developers and volunteers working to provide a secure and private alternative to messaging options.

According to a press release shared with BleepingComputer, the decentralized messaging network Matrix got 25 million users in the last year, which was mainly the result of three events. On the one hand, the popularity of the Element app started to take off as individuals and corporate entities looking for an alternative and secure collaboration platform.

Second, the entire German healthcare system decided to adopt Matrix last summer, which will see more than 150,000 organizations in the country gradually migrating to the standard. Third, Rocket.Chat announced in May 2022 that it would start supporting the Matrix protocol, giving its 12 million users the option to communicate with other users through this platform.

A decentralized open standard

This is about a decentralized open standard“in the same way that HTTP underpins the web. It offers users and providers interoperability, security, and data ownership.”

“The new Matrix milestone, surpassing 60 million users, is a clear sign that users they don’t want to be subjected to ad-supported messaging apps mining your data,” Matrix co-founder and CEO Matthew Hodgson said in an email.

The next milestone that the Matrix team has in sight is reaching 100 million users. To do this, it seeks to make the protocol more attractive from a technical point of view. Matrix has proposed to implement a decentralized E2EE videoconferencing service: Matrix is ​​already compatible with VoIP for small groups and is currently being built to scale to hundreds of simultaneous users.

Also want to add Matrix peer-to-peer, which is turning devices into servers to create a P2P network pure, making the Matrix even more distributed and resilient. Also Third Room: An open source, decentralized metaverse platform, built entirely on top of the Matrix protocol. Third Room will allow people to discover and create virtual worlds for collaboration.