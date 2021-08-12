Matt Amodio Is The Actual Risk! Tale Proper Now

Risk! GOAT contestant James Holzhauer made amusing of it on Twitter, as he steadily does.

Additionally new for subsequent season: contestants can post two Ultimate Jeopardy responses in case the primary triggers public reaction https://t.co/97k5INXKR6 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 11, 2021

However sufficient about all that. As a result of whilst the adventure to interchange Alex Trebek is definitely interesting, it’s most likely now not what Trebek would really like us to concentrate on at this time. the big name of Risk! is all the time Risk! And in the middle of the entire internet hosting shenanigans, there’s one contestant who completely kicks it Risk!‘s ass now and merits our consideration.

That is Matt Amodio. He’s a monster.

After any other win on Wednesday, Amodio has received a whopping 16 video games in a row and took house over $500,000 (you realize, sooner than taxes and all). The graduate scholar in New Haven, Connecticut, has now firmly established himself Risk! e-book document. He’s 5th in consecutive wins and fourth in easiest wins (common season play). The one avid gamers to have received extra prize cash are Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Jason Zuffranieri.

What’s much more spectacular, regardless that, is how Amodio is successful. The genius guy from Medina, Ohio crushes his festival. His video games are typically over in a while after Double Jeopardy! starts. By the point Ultimate Jeopardy! rolls round, he steadily handiest competes with himself.

Fascinating ultimate threat! is also his handiest weak point, as he bets aggressively more than one occasions to spice up his already massive ranking, but replied incorrectly. If Amodio is the sort of Ultimate Jeopardy! gambits, he would have a couple of entries within the best 10 easiest winnings in one recreation. Presently that prime 10 class is absurdly 10 other James Holzhauer video games.