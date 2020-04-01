Matt Baker hosts emotional last The One Show episode from home

When Matt Baker introduced in direction of the tip of last 12 months that he can be leaving The One Show in spring, it’s extremely unlikely he would have foreseen the circumstances of his remaining look.

However last night time, the presenter — who has labored on the present since 2011 — bid farewell to the present from his home, the place he has been self-isolating for the previous two weeks as a result of a member of his family displaying coronavirus signs.

Responding to a query from co-host Alex Jones about the way it felt to current his remaining episode from outdoors the studio, Baker stated that it was “barely odd” however added, “to be sincere with you, it’s not important journey for me to come back in and say goodbye once I may do it from right here.”

Talking extra usually about his departure from the present, Baker instructed Jones, “We’ve had some good instances. I’ve liked each single second of sitting alongside you. I’ve watched your life change as properly, getting married, two kids.”

The former co-host had beforehand defined his reasoning for leaving, stating, “I’m wanting ahead to having dinner with my household and with the ability to put my youngsters to mattress.”

In the meantime, an emotional Jones paid tribute to Baker’s stint on the present, saying, “I do know once you’re going to breathe as a result of we’ve been collectively that lengthy, and we’ve had such amusing alongside the way in which.

“I thanks, actually, from the underside of my coronary heart.”

Baker’s remaining episode noticed appearances from celebrities together with David Walliams and David Suchet, whereas among the younger individuals who he had beforehand labored with on Crimson Nostril Day’s Rickshaw Problem additionally stated their farewells.

The BBC has confirmed that Baker gained’t be formally changed, with a spread of visitor presenters getting used to fill the hole as a substitute.

A spokesperson instructed RadioTimes.com, “The One Show will likely be drawing on our current household of presenters — made up of women and men — to current alongside Alex Jones.”

Present reduction presenters on the present embody Patrick Kielty, Amol Rajan, Rylan Clark-Neal and Angela Scanlon.