Matt Baker makes One Show appearance from living room as he self-isolates

The One Show host Matt Baker has turn out to be the newest TV persona to enter self-isolation, lacking final evening’s episode within the course of.

Nonetheless, regardless of his absence on the couch, the present was not utterly with out Baker’s presence—with the presenter showing by way of webcam from his living room.

Chatting to co-host Alex Jones, Baker defined {that a} member of his family had developed a cough and so, in response to new authorities pointers, he can be self-isolating—saved firm by his canine Bob.

“One of us has a cough, and meaning we’re following the Prime Minister’s recommendation. And yeah, now spending the subsequent two weeks self-isolating,” he mentioned.

“To be trustworthy with you, Al, talking with who now we have over the previous couple of days, I kinda anticipated this to come back,” he added. “I really feel as prepared as we are able to do, and very happy to do our bit and do what’s proper for everyone—look out for our neighbours.”

In Baker’s absence, it’s not clear who can be becoming a member of Jones on the couch for the subsequent two weeks—though we do know that former Coronation Road star Kym Marsh is about to co-host on Friday.

Baker introduced in direction of the tip of 2019 that he can be leaving the present within the spring, however a precise leaving date has not but been introduced.

He joins different Television personalities, together with Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, in self-isolating as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to dominate the headlines.