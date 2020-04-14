Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and more sign up to present BBC One’s charity event The Big Night In

BBC One’s The Big Night In – which can see Kids in Want and Comedian Reduction come collectively to assist communities in the course of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – has introduced which well-known faces can be internet hosting the charity event.

Lenny Henry can be joined by Zoe Ball, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness and – in his first presenting gig since departing The One Present final month – Matt Baker for the dwell event being held on Thursday, 23rd April.

The Big Night In will air from 7pm-10pm and can be produced in accordance with present social isolating authorities protocols, with celebrities together with Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow all participating from the protection of their properties, alongside more yet-to-be-confirmed well-known faces.

“At a time when in my technology, the UK has by no means felt more collectively we’re inviting everybody to share a Big Night In,” mentioned Matt Baker. “As a board member of BBC Kids in Want for a few years the very goal of what we do is to be there for individuals who want us probably the most.

“By way of the ability of TV along with Comedian Reduction we’ll assist, give thanks and acknowledge how we’re making one of the best of the scenario we discover ourselves in. It’s my honour to host The Big Night In.”

Zoe Ball added: “We’re at all times so blown away by people’ generosity annually supporting Comedian Reduction and Kids in Want and now throughout these extraordinary occasions more than ever individuals in our communities are in want of our love and assist. So be part of us from the consolation of your sofas superheroes, for a night time of daft pleasure, leisure and inspiration & assist us increase some a lot wanted dosh for these tasks serving to our family members in our native communities.”

BBC/Comedian Reduction

Lenny Henry, a long-time Comedian Reduction host, has steered that teaming with Kids in Want for The Big Night In will “shine a light-weight on the superb issues communities are doing and preserve you entertained while you’ll be able to’t go away your properties.”

“Each charities can be supporting an enormous variety of smaller charities and tasks that can be defending probably the most weak individuals in society, so it’s going to be an excellent night time for an incredible trigger,” he mentioned.

Davina McCall described the upcoming event as “a tremendous manner for us all to come collectively and present how a lot of an influence we will make on the lives of those that want our assist”, whereas Paddy McGuinness expressed his thanks to “all of the superb key staff on the market and our unbelievable NHS.”

Viewers could have the chance all through The Big Night In to donate to assist assist weak individuals of all ages and backgrounds throughout the UK who can be considerably impacted by the COVID-19 disaster, with funds raised on the night time being break up equally between BBC Kids in Want and Comedian Reduction to present important assist to native charities, tasks and programmes throughout the UK.

The UK Treasury will even match pound for pound any contributions made by the general public.

