Matt Berry Takes ‘Toast’ Comedy Series to BBC, Resets it in Hollywood

Actor and author Matt Berry goes to Hollywood, and shifting to the BBC, with “Toast of Tinseltown,” the fourth season of the sitcom that received him a BAFTA for finest male comedy efficiency.

“Toast of London,” written by Arthur Mathews and Berry, performed for 3 seasons from 2013 by way of 2015 on U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 4 and IFC in the U.S. The brand new, six-part season will air on BBC One and iPlayer. It would see Berry reprising the function of Steven Toast, an eccentric and boastful actor decided to win the popularity he mistakenly believes he deserves, as he strikes to Hollywood and makes an attempt to turn out to be a film star.

The brand new season will characteristic a mixture of new and returning forged members and is ready to be filmed later this 12 months. It’s produced by All3Media’s Goal Fiction, in affiliation with Wiip.

Berry stated, “Toast himself would very a lot approve” of taking the present to the BBC.

Mathews stated: “Hollywood is a courageous new world for Toast. There will likely be triumphs and tribulations (however principally tribulations – and certainly humiliations).”

The brand new season was commissioned by Shane Allen, controller, BBC Comedy Commissioning, and Kate Phillips, appearing controller BBC One. Government producers for Goal Fiction are Ben Farrell, Berry and Mathews, with Paul Lee and David Flynn appearing as government producers for Wiip. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Kate Daughton.

Allen stated: “This sitcom is among the stand-out comedy gems of the final decade. His identify belongs in the pantheon of celebrated British comedy character buffoons – Partridge, Brent and Toast.”