Matt Damon to cast in Thor 4: Love & Thunder

Australian media such as news.com.au have reported that Matt Damon has landed in Sydney to join the production of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo film of the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Damon landed on a private jet with his family days before production begins on the film that will be directed by Taika Waititi and thus be able to comply with the preventive quarantine in a controlled place, so that the filming can take place with the guarantees. sufficient sanitary facilities.

Interestingly, this will not be his debut in the MCU, but his return. Already in Thor: Ragnarok we saw Damon play an actor who played Loki in a play in Asgard, while the real Loki was impersonating Odin. His new role is a mystery at the moment, although we doubt that it is to reinterpret that character.

Chris Hemsworth will repeat in the role of Thor, although this time he will also raise the Mjolnir Natalia Portman, who returns to the UCM as Jane Foster after disappearing from Thor: The Dark World (with the exception of her small appearance in Endgame). The villain of the film will be Christian Bale as Gorr, the butcher of gods. The presence of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-lord is also confirmed.

The film will loosely adapt Jason Aaron’s ‘The Mighty Thor’ comic, in which Jane Foster became the new incarnation of the Goddess of Thunder after Odinson’s character lost her dignity. Avengers: Endgame has already shown that others have been able to prove themselves worthy, such as Captain America lifting the Mjolnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on February 11, 2022 If not, Marvel’s plans for a Phase 4 that Scarlet Witch and Vision have already started are delayed.