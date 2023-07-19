Matt Damon Told His Wife That He Would Stop Acting If “Chris Nolan Called”:

Matt Damon said he would stop acting, but he made an exception for Christopher Nolan, who wrote and directed the movie Oppenheimer and asked him to be in it. The 52-year-old Oscar winner has been busy in the past few years with projects like Air, The Last Duel, as well as Stillwater.

He told Entertainment Weekly’s “Around the Table” that he promised his spouse Luciana Barroso that he was going to take some time off until the director of Batman Begins asked him to be in his next movie.

In an interview alongside Entertainment Weekly, Matt Damon said that Christopher Nolan came to one of his couples therapy meetings.

Damon Said He Told His Spouse He Would Take A Break, But If Nolan Called, He Had To Put It On Hold:

Damon stated that he told his spouse he would take a break from acting, but if Christopher Nolan contacted, the break would have to be put on hold. He didn’t say much else about his marriage. The deal was okay with his wife.

During a conversation with Nolan, Murphy, Emily Blunt, as well as Robert Downey Jr., Damon surprised everyone by talking about a promise he made with his wife during couple’s therapy.

Matt told the story even though it might sound like it was made up. He said, “I had to be careful not to get too involved in long talks with my wife about taking time off.”

He said, “I actually negotiated within couples therapy this represents a true story.” I could take time off, but only if Chris Nolan called. This is true even though you don’t know what he was focusing on because he refuses to reveal you. Just out of the blue, he called you. So, that was a moment with my family.”

Damon Is Performing As General Leslie Groves Within Oppenheimer:

Damon got the part of Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, who was in charge of the Manhattan Project and oversaw the making of the atomic bomb. Damon said recently that Barroso helped him when his business was going bad.

In an interview alongside Jake’s Takes, Damon said, “Without naming any specific movies, sometimes you discover yourself within a movie that you feel might not be what you thought it would be, but you’re continuing to make it.”

“And I know halfway through the production, when there were still months to go and you’d taken your family someplace and caused them trouble, and my wife had to pull me out of a depression because I felt such as ‘What have I done?'” he said.

Damon remembered that his spouse of 18 years had told him, “We’re here now.” This helped him see things in a new light.

“I am proud to be a professional actress, in large measure because of her. “If you want to be a professional actor, you have to go work a 15-hour day to give it everything you’ve got, even if you know you’re going to fail,” he said. “You’re a pro if you are able to do that with the most positive mood possible. She helped me a lot with that.”

Damon and Barroso got married in 2005. Earlier this year, they marked the 20th anniversary of the first time they met.

Damon met Barroso, 46, when he went to the bar where she used to work in 2003. Two years later, they got married in a small wedding within New York City.

They now have three children together. Isabella is 16, Gia is 14, and Stella is 12. Barroso additionally has a 24-year-old daughter called Alexia, who she had with someone else.

In an interview alongside Vogue Australia in 2018, Barroso said, “We definitely hit it off right away. It was so simple to converse to each other.”

Release Date Of Oppenheimer:

On July 21, Oppenheimer will be out in the world. The star-studded group has gotten mostly good reviews from fans and reviewers alike.