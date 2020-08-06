Matt Dillon, Julien Temple, ‘Supernova’ Set For San Sebastian

Matt Dillon’s “El Gran Fellove,” Julien Temple’s “Crock of Gold” and Harry Macqueen’s “Supernova” have been added to San Sebastian’s Official Choice, together with two different predominant competitors gamers, from French-Lebanese director Danielle Arbid and Argentina’s Eduardo Crespo.

The 5 new options will all bow at San Sebastian as world premieres, the pageant introduced Thursday. Arbid’s “Ardour easy” was confirmed in June as a Cannes Official Choice title.

U.S. actor Dillon’s second outing as a director after “Metropolis of Ghosts,” “El Gran Fellove” is a Dillon ardour mission, introduced again in 2015. The doc characteristic facilities on Cuban musician Francisco Fellove, a number one gentle of the jazz/Cuban bolero ‘Filin’ motion which expanded from Cuba to Mexico within the 1950s. It’s going to play at San Sebastian as a particular screening.

Produced by Johnny Depp and screening in predominant competitors, Temple’s “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowen” profiles one other musician, the lead singer of Celtic punk rock band the Pogues.

“Supernova” stars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as companions of 20 years confronting a analysis of early-onset dementia for Tucci’s character. Macqueen’s second characteristic after the well-received “Hinterland,” the romantic drama has racked up bullish pre-sales by the Bureau Gross sales to main worldwide distributors, together with Studiocanal for France, CDC for Latin America and Madman for Australia.

Adapting the novel of the identical title by France’s Annie Ernaux, predominant competitors participant “Ardour Easy” revolves round a girl who falls head-over-heels in love with a Russian diplomat. Arbid caught consideration together with her first two options, 2004’s “Within the Battlefields” and 2007’s “A Misplaced Man,” each chosen for the Cannes Pageant’s Administrators’ Fortnight.

Additionally in competitors, Crespo’s third characteristic, “We Will By no means Die,” is a coming of age story, turning on a toddler who accompanies his mom to their village, the place his older brother has simply died.