Actor and filmmaker Matt Dillon has launched two clips from “The Great Fellove” [“El Gran Fellove”], a long-gestating documentary chronicling the musical profession of Cuban scat singer and showman Francisco ‘el Gran’ Fellove and the recording of his final album. The movie is world premiering on the San Sebastian Movie Competition and is being offered by Nick Shumaker of United Expertise Company.

It’s Academy-Award nominee Dillon’s second function movie within the director’s chair. In 2003 he co-wrote and made “Metropolis of Ghosts” by which he starred alongside James Caan, Gerard Depardieu, and Stellan Skarsgård.

By way of a sequence of interviews, archival images and movies, in addition to new footage, “The Great Fellove” recounts Fellove’s life as a struggling musician in Cuba, his eventual success in Mexico, and the contagious love he had for music till the very finish.

The Cuban soul star was born on Oct. 7, 1923, in Havana. The charismatic composer and singer is thought to be one of many pioneers of the style often called “filin,” and celebrated for his tropical music on songs like “El Jamaiquino” and “Mango Mangue.”

He’s a recent of personalities of the world of Cuban music similar to El Niño Rivera, Tito Puente, Chico O’Farrill, Celia Cruz, Olga Guillot and Omara Portuondo. Fellove died aged 89 in Mexico Metropolis.

The movie options footage with Francisco Fellove Valdés, Joey Altruda, Matt Dillon, Alfredo “Chocolate” Armenteros, Dandy Beltrán, Celio Gonzáles and Bobby Carcassés.

The primary clip options Fellove performing the music “Descargo Chocolate.” Blended into this efficiency is archival and photographic photos of Cuban trumpeter Alfredo “Chocolate” Armenteros, who was famend the world over because the Cuban Louis Armstrong. On voiceover, “Chocolate” Armenteros tells an anecdote about how his father reacted when he knowledgeable him that he wished to be a musician.

The second clip is of an interview with Chan Campos, the founding father of Gruppo Yoruba Andando who from his residence discusses the significance of faith and says of Fellove, “He was a drum from his ft to his head.”

“The Great Fellove” was produced by Pregon Productions with Viento del Norte Cine, Paloma Negra Movies, Radical Media and Rebel Media.