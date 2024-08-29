Matt Gaetz Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Matthew Louis Gaetz II is an American lawyer and politician who has served as the U.S. representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district since 2017. He is a member of the Republican Party and is known for his staunch support of former President Donald Trump and his far-right political views.

Gaetz comes from a prominent political family – his father, Don Gaetz, was a Florida state senator and Senate president, while his grandfather, Jerry Gaetz, was a North Dakota politician. Born in Hollywood, Florida, Gaetz grew up in Fort Walton Beach. He attended Niceville High School before studying at Florida State University and earning his law degree from the College of William & Mary.

Gaetz’s political career began in 2010 when he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, where he served until 2016. In 2016, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and was reelected in 2018, 2020, and 2022. During his time in Congress, Gaetz became a vocal supporter of Trump’s policies and a critic of the mainstream media and Democrats.

Who is Matt Gaetz?

Gaetz was born on May 7, 1982, in Hollywood, Florida, to Victoria (née Quertermous) and Don Gaetz, a prominent local politician. He grew up near Fort Walton Beach and graduated from Niceville High School. Gaetz then earned a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University in 2003 and a Juris Doctor from the William & Mary Law School in 2007.

Attribute Details Full Name Matthew Louis Gaetz II Date of Birth May 7, 1982 Age (as of 2024) 42 years Place of Birth Hollywood, Florida, USA Nationality American Height 6 feet (183 cm) Religion Baptist

Where is Matt Gaetz Now?

Matt Gaetz is serving his fourth term as the U.S. representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district, a position he has held since January 2017. He continues to be a prominent figure in the Republican Party, known for his unwavering support of former President Trump and his outspoken criticism of Democrats and the media.

Gaetz’s district covers much of the Florida Panhandle, including the cities of Pensacola and his hometown of Fort Walton Beach. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, where he has actively participated in high-profile hearings and investigations.

Despite facing several controversies and ethical allegations during his time in Congress, including a federal investigation into sex trafficking and allegations of misconduct, Gaetz has remained in office and continues to be a vocal presence in the political landscape.

Age and Physique Details

Matt Gaetz was born on May 7, 1982, in Hollywood, Florida, and he is 42 years old as of 2024. He stands 6 feet tall and maintains a relatively fit physique, though he has faced criticism for his appearance and physical attributes over the years.

Personal Life and Relationship Details

Gaetz has been open about his personal life, particularly his relationship with Nestor Galbán, a young Cuban immigrant whom Gaetz has described as his “adopted son” despite the two not being legally or genetically related. Gaetz said that he had been a father figure to Galbán since he was 12 years old.

In December 2020, Gaetz announced his engagement to Ginger Luckey, the sister of Oculus V.R. founder Palmer Luckey. The two were married in August 2021. Gaetz is a practicing Baptist.

Professional Career and Details

Gaetz’s professional career began after he graduated from the College of William & Mary Law School in 2007. He worked briefly at a law firm in Fort Walton Beach before launching his political career.

In 2010, Gaetz was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, where he served until 2016. During his time in the state legislature, he gained national attention for his defense of Florida’s “stand-your-ground” law and his efforts to strengthen it against legal challenges.

In 2016, Gaetz ran for and won the U.S. House of Representatives seat for Florida’s 1st congressional district, which he has held ever since. Gaetz has been a vocal supporter of President Trump’s policies in Congress and is known for his outspoken and controversial statements on various issues.

Net Worth and Salary Details

According to financial disclosures, Gaetz’s net worth is estimated to be between $531,016 and $1,420,000 as of 2022. This represents a significant increase from his reported net worth of $388,000 in 2016 when he first ran for Congress.

Gaetz’s primary source of income is his congressional salary, which is $174,000 per year. He has also earned income from various investments, including stocks and real estate. Gaetz has also authored a book, “Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution,” which may have contributed to his net worth.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $531,016 to $1,420,000 Annual Salary $174,000 per year Primary Income Source Congressional salary Other Income Sources Investments, book sales (“Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution”)

Company Details, Investments, and Real Estate

Gaetz has been involved in various business and investment ventures over the years, though details are limited due to the nature of his political disclosures.

In 2016, Gaetz resigned from two Florida House political action committees (PACs) he had started and chaired and transferred $380,000 to a federal super PAC called North Florida Neighbors, which supported his congressional campaign.

According to his 2022 financial disclosure, Gaetz owns a vacant lot in Okaloosa County, Florida, valued between $15,001 and $50,000. He also invests in several publicly traded companies, including Uber Technologies, RTX Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, and Eli Lilly and Company.

Contact Details and Social Media

Matt Gaetz can be reached through his official congressional office in Washington, D.C., or his district office in Florida. His contact information is available on his official House of Representatives website.

Gaetz is also active on various social media platforms, including:

Platform Handle/Contact Twitter @mattgaetz (over 1.1 million followers) Facebook @RepMattGaetz (over 196,000 followers) Instagram @mattgaetz (over 790,000 followers) YouTube Matt Gaetz (over 118,000 subscribers) Official Contact Congressional office in Washington, D.C., and district office in Florida

Conclusion

Matt Gaetz’s biography reflects a politician from a prominent Florida family who has risen to national prominence as a staunch supporter of former President Trump and a vocal critic of the Democratic Party and the mainstream media.

Despite facing controversies and ethical allegations, Gaetz has remained in office and remains a significant figure in the Republican Party. His net worth, professional career, and personal life have all been heavily scrutinized, but he remains a polarizing and influential presence in American politics.