The properly being secretary has acknowledged folks should now not cross outside to sunbathe, though they practise social distancing.

Chatting with Sophy Ridge on Sky Data, Matt Hancock acknowledged: ‘We’re fully clear that you just simply should now not go away your home till it’s for actually considered one of four causes: for medical causes, to buy meals, to go to work if you happen to’ll have the ability to’t earn a living from home, or for exercise. We’re crystal inside the steering on what folks should do – that steering is sponsored up via regulation. It’s not a request, this could be a requirement in regulation’

