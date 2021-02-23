Matt James Says ‘The Bachelor’ Has ‘Fallen Brief’ Amid Chris Harrison Scandal

“The Bachelor” lead Matt James has damaged his silence on the escalating controversy surrounding the present, as longtime host Chris Harrison stays below fireplace for perpetuating racism throughout a latest interview.

James, the primary Black star of “The Bachelor,” isn’t just calling out Harrison for his “troubling and painful” phrases, however can be holding the general franchise accountable for its dealing with of variety and race over the 20 years it has been on-air.

“The previous few weeks have been a number of the most difficult of my life, and whereas there are a number of episodes left of the season, it is necessary that I take the time to deal with the troubling data that has come to mild since we wrapped filming,” James wrote on his Instagram on Monday, hours earlier than a brand new episode of “The Bachelor” is about to air on ABC.

The controversy first erupted earlier this 12 months, when former photographs of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell — a present frontrunner, who continues to be within the working on James’ season — emerged on social media, displaying her in attendance at an antebellum-themed fraternity formal in 2018. Kirkconnell was additionally accused on TikTok of racially-insensitive conduct, together with liking photographs containing the Accomplice flag.

Harrison then went on the leisure information present, “Additional,” to take a seat down with former “Bachelorette” and correspondent, Rachel Lindsay, who requested Harrison in regards to the controversy surrounding Kirkconnell. Throughout the prolonged dialogue with Lindsay, Harrison went to nice lengths to seemingly defend Kirkconnell, which resulted in widespread criticism and led to Harrison issuing an apology for “talking in a fashion that perpetuates racism.”

Quickly after, Harrison introduced he could be stepping apart from the franchise for an undisclosed time period, together with not showing on “After the Last Rose,” which can function the ultimate episode of James’ season.

In his assertion on Monday, James took difficulty with each Harrison and the “extremely disappointing” photographs of Kirkconnell, along with the franchise as an entire, which he says has “fallen brief” with regards to coping with variety and race.

“The fact is that I’m studying about these conditions in actual time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to place it bluntly,” James wrote.

“Chris’s failure to obtain and perceive the emotional labor that my buddy Rachel Lindsay was taking up by graciously and patiently explaining the racist historical past of the Antebellum South, a painful historical past that each American ought to perceive intimately, was troubling and painful to observe,” James continued. “As Black individuals and allies instantly knew and understood, it was a transparent reflection of a a lot bigger difficulty that ‘The Bachelor’ franchise has fallen brief on addressing adequately for years.”

“This second has sparked crucial conversations and reporting, raised necessary questions and resulted in inspiring shows of solidarity from The Bachelor nation,” James continued.” “It has additionally pushed me to reevaluate and course of what my expertise on ‘The Bachelor’ represents, not only for me, however for all the contestants of shade, particularly the Black contestants of this season and seasons previous, and for you, the viewers at residence.”

James concluded his heartfelt assertion by writing, “I’ll proceed to course of this expertise, and you’ll hear extra from me in the long run. My best prayer is that that is an inflection level that leads to actual and institutional change for the higher.”

Beforehand, James had spoken about Kirkconnell’s social media photographs, however his preliminary feedback had been made earlier than Harrison’s controversial interview and earlier than extra data surrounding Kirkconnell got here to mild — on the time, the contestant had not spoken in regards to the authenticity of the photographs.

“I’ve not spoken to anyone because the present ended, however I’d say that it’s important to be actually cautious about what you might be doing on social media,” James mentioned in early Feb., throughout in interview with Leisure Tonight, when requested in regards to the allegations. “Rumors are darkish and nasty and might damage individuals’s lives. So I’d give individuals the advantage of the doubt, and hopefully she may have her time to talk on that.”

As James wrote on his social media on Monday, he has been discovering new data, together with the viewers at residence, within the time since filming on his season wrapped.

Shortly following Harrison’s “Additional” interview with Lindsay, Kirkconnell got here ahead along with her personal apology assertion. “Whereas there have been rumors circulating, there have additionally been truths which have come to mild that I want to deal with. I hear you, and I’m right here to say I used to be fallacious,” Kirkconnell wrote, partially. “At one level, I didn’t acknowledge how offensive and racist my actions had been, however that doesn’t excuse them…I used to be ignorant, however my ignorance was racist.”

Because the controversy has continued to escalate, many contestants from “The Bachelor” have banded collectively to talk out in opposition to the franchise’s race points, together with 25 ladies from James’ season, which had probably the most numerous solid, up to now.

“We’re the ladies of ‘Bachelor’ Season 25,” the ladies posted, earlier this month. “Twenty-five ladies who determine as BIPOC had been solid on this historic season that was meant to symbolize change. We’re deeply disillusioned and wish to make it clear that we denounce any protection of racism. Any protection of racist conduct denies the lived and continued experiences of BIPOC people. These experiences are to not be exploited or tokenized.”

ABC has not launched any assertion relating to the controversy, at this level. Selection has reached out to the community for remark with reference to James’ publish.