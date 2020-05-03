Matt Keough, MLB Pitcher and ‘Actual Housewives’ Star, Dies at 64 – Variety

Matt Keough, a former pitcher for the Oakland Athletics who appeared on “The Actual Housewives of Orange County,” has died. He was 64.

The Main League Baseball workforce introduced the unhappy information on Saturday evening with an announcement from Billy Beane, the workforce’s govt vp of baseball operations.

The A’s group mourns the lack of former pitcher and particular assistant Matt Keough. “He left an unforgettable impression on everybody he touched in baseball. Our honest condolences are with all the Keough household tonight.” – Billy Beane pic.twitter.com/sEGaLiFLc7 — Oakland A’s (@Athletics) Might 3, 2020

Keough pitched in 170 video games for the Oakland Athletics between 1977 and 1983, then frolicked with the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and the Hanshin Tigers in Japan.

He later appeared in a number of episodes of “The Actual Housewives of Orange County” along with his spouse Jeana Keough and their youngsters Shane, Kara and Colton. The couple’s storyline revolved round their marital issues, and they later separated.

Keough’s daughter Kara posted a tribute to him on her Instagram, memorializing him together with the tragic dying of her new child son throughout childbirth.

“Daddy, please care for my son,” she wrote. “Train him the circle changeup and find out how to discover endlessly mates. You’re on grandpa obligation in heaven now.”