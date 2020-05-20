Matt Lauer Criticizes Ronan Farrow’s Reporting & Book In Op-Ed – Variety

Matt Lauer has penned a prolonged op-ed, venting his ideas about Ronan Farrow’s reporting and, as soon as once more, denying that he raped Brooke Nevils, the previous NBC worker who mentioned she was raped by Lauer in Farrow’s best-selling guide, “Catch and Kill.”

Writing a bit for Mediaite, through which Lauer goes into meticulous element, fact-checking Farrow’s guide himself, the previous “As we speak” present host says Farrow was “hardly an unbiased journalist” every time he reported on NBC, calling his tales “salacious” and accusing him of utilizing his reporting to advertise his guide, which went on to develop into a New York Occasions best-seller.

“What I discovered after I learn the guide was frankly surprising, and it ought to concern anybody who cares about journalism. This isn’t nearly accusations towards the previous host of the ‘As we speak’ present,” Lauer writes. “It’s about whether or not altering social attitudes will be allowed to alter essentially the most basic guidelines of journalism. It’s about whether or not, as journalists, we have now a accountability to test details and vet sources. It’s about understanding the distinction between journalism and activism. It’s about whether or not we’re placing far an excessive amount of belief in journalists whose publicly acknowledged opinions influence their capacity to stay goal.”

Except for scrutinizing Farrow’s reporting, Lauer took the chance to, as soon as once more, deny the rape allegation made by Nevils, who first got here ahead in Farrow’s guide. It was Nevils’ grievance that result in Lauer’s swift firing in 2017, which was adopted by Variety‘s unique report, detailing quite a few accusations of sexual harassment made by a number of girls.

Lauer says Nevils’ allegation was a part of a “promotional rollout” for Farrow’s guide, which was “outrageously…used to promote books.” He says Nevils by no means used the phrase “assault” or “rape” when she made her grievance to human assets and that NBC by no means knowledgeable him of these particular accusations. Lauer says he was “shaken” by the media’s response to Nevils’ allegations, writing, “The push to judgement was swift,” noting that some journalists had been calling Nevils “courageous” and “brave” earlier than doing their very own reporting on her claims.

NBC declined to touch upon Lauer’s op-ed. Representatives for Nevils didn’t instantly reply to Variety‘s request for remark, though, with out mentioning Lauer by title, Nevils took to Twitter and posted, “DARVO: Deny, Assault, Reverse Sufferer and Offender.”

Relating to Lauer’s denial of Nevils’ rape accusation, Farrow launched an announcement, which reads, “We known as dozens of corroborators across the Lauer allegations described within the guide, and greater than a dozen round Brooke Nevils particularly.”

Farrow additionally responded to Lauer’s piece on Twitter, writing, “All I’ll say on that is that Matt Later is simply flawed.” The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist added that his guide was “totally reported and fact-checked,” noting that he fact-checked the guide with Lauer.

A spokesperson from the publishing firm behind Farrow’s guide tells Variety: “Little, Brown and Firm absolutely helps Ronan Farrow and his reporting in ‘Catch and Kill.’ Ronan’s dedication to a deep and thorough fact-check of his reporting, his dedication to the rights of victims, and his impeccable consideration to element and nuance make us proud to be his writer.”

Lauer has all the time denied any accusations of harassment, as an alternative admitting to a consensual relationship within the office. Greater than two years after Variety‘s report and his termination from NBC, the previous TV anchor is sticking to his story. “I used to be fired from my job on the ‘As we speak’ present after admitting to having a consensual, but inappropriate relationship with a fellow worker within the office,” Lauer writes. “I’m sorry for the way in which I performed myself. I made some horrible choices, and I betrayed the belief of many individuals.”

Lauer’s op-ed was printed the day after the New York Occasions printed a bit questioning the accuracy of Farrow’s reporting, titled “Is Ronan Farrow Too Good To Be True?” authored by media columnist Ben Smith, previously editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed. Echoing the NYT’s headline, Lauer’s piece is titled “Why Ronan Farrow Is Certainly Too Good to Be True,” and in his piece, Lauer seems to attract parallels between Smith’s column in an effort to again up his personal claims about Farrow. (Smith declined to touch upon Lauer’s op-ed when contacted by Variety.)

Lauer says he was contemplating publishing his ideas again in November 2019, however by no means did. He says the New York Occasions piece “prompted me to maneuver ahead with my very own findings.”

It was unimaginable for Farrow to be unbiased when masking NBC, in accordance with Lauer, due to his personal emotions towards the corporate, which canceled his MSNBC present. Lauer notes Farrow’s repeated stance that NBC Information quashed his Harvey Weinstein reporting (which NBC has repeatedly denied), and proposes that Farrow cultivated many sources who additionally had sick emotions towards NBC or had been fired by the corporate. Lauer states that Farrow didn’t maintain up journalistic requirements due to his private activism.

The previous “As we speak” present host lays out quite a few examples, citing particular web page numbers from “Catch and Kill” the place, Lauer writes, Farrow “betrayed the reality in writing his guide.” Farrow didn’t attain out to quite a few individuals referenced in his guide, Lauer claims, including that he reached out to these people himself who verified that Farrow by no means contacted them.

Lauer calls out Farrow for providing “zero proof” of textual content messages and emails between him and Nevils, and calls Farrow “manipulative” for enjoying phrase video games, akin to main readers to consider that there have been seven allegations of sexual misconduct raised by girls. “There weren’t,” Lauer writes. Except for denying the claims made by Nevils, Lauer brings up the story instructed by former “As we speak” manufacturing assistant Addie Zinone, who shared her account of a consensual relationship with Lauer, and likewise assaults a former “As we speak” producer who, in accordance with Farrow’s guide, Lauer uncovered himself to her in his workplace.

Mediaite, the outlet that printed Lauer’s piece, is owned by Dan Abrams, who was previously employed by NBC Information, and now could be a outstanding journalist at ABC Information, which has incessantly invited Farrow onto their broadcasts to debate his reporting.