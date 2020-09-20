Matt Lauer Relists His Hamptons Home

Former “At present” present host Matt Lauer, axed from his longstanding morning chat present duties (and the adoration of the general public) in late 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault by a number of girls, is as soon as once more making an attempt to dump his large compound within the Hamptons, as was first reported by the The New York Put up. The at all times debonairly dressed former morning present host initially listed the property final yr, following the finalization of his divorce from Annette Roque, with an asking worth of $43.995 million The property is now again up on the market with Susan Breitenbach of Corcoran at the very same worth. Lauer hopes to show a tidy revenue on the beautiful multi-residence property, often known as Strongheart Manor, that he purchased from actor Richard Gere for $36.5 million in June 2016, three years after Gere initially tried to promote the property with an entirely-too-optimistic $65 million asking worth.

The idyllic, post-card-perfect compound is positioned within the low-key North Haven space of the charming and historic whaling village of Sag Harbor. All collectively, between the cedar-shingled primary home and two guesthouses, there are 12 bedrooms and as many bogs in over 14,000 sq. toes. In-built 1902, however totally up-to-date for a deluxe fashionable life, the relaxed and splendid primary home presides over 6.Three waterfront acres and boasts manicured lawns peppered with meticulously pruned flora together with 300 toes of direct bay frontage, a 240-foot deep water dock and a non-public strip of seashore. Maybe the property’s most original and alluring amenity is quaint teahouse picturesquely set on a tiny island within the center the property’s non-public pond.

The turn-of-the-century house is replete with cozy, fantastically maintained Previous Faculty New England touches like a roomy entrance porch in addition to an enclosed wrap-around porch on the again. Inside, the residence has an upscale and attractively detailed but relatively no-nonsense strategy to inside design typical of the Hamptons and North Atlantic area. Hardwood flooring, wainscot accented partitions, over-sized double-hung sash home windows and French doorways might be discovered all through every of the property’s residences. Of specific be aware in the principle home are the partly paneled eating room, the plushly furnished lounge that’s anchored by a river-stone hearth and an off-the-cuff den with an enormous hearth between built-ins that home hearth wooden and media tools. Within the kitchen, gleaming white Carrera marble counters prime pale-grey Shaker-style cupboards that present loads of room for storing blenders, toasters and different culinary ephemera. The kitchen additionally encompasses a deep farmhouse-style sink and a big island, in addition to the same old array of high-end home equipment, whereas an adjoining breakfast nook is lined wit a cushioned banquette and spills out to the gardens via wood-trimmed doorways.

Upstairs, the water-view main bedroom’s many home windows fill the room with the comfortable, luminescent pure gentle the Hamptons is known for. French doorways lead out to a non-public balcony, and the grasp bathtub is sheathed in delicately veined marble with a roomy walk-in bathe and a deep soaking tub. Different notable facilities embrace an artwork studio and a fitness center. Not as giant as the principle home however no much less pretty and upscale, the 2 guesthouses present oodles of house for weekend guests.

Along with the inviting porches, there are many different areas by which to calm down and roam about, together with a stone-walled sunken backyard and an open-air pavilion dominated by an enormous stone hearth. Set amid velvety lawns, the easy, rectangular swimming pool is the right spot to splash about if one prefers to not dip their toes within the salty bay water.

Solely time will inform if the not-quite $44 million price ticket is now the fitting worth, however, because the well-heeled crowds of New York proceed to flee town within the wake of Covid-19, Lauer simply may need a bit extra luck this time round.

In recent times, Lauer has trimmed his bulging property portfolio. In 2016 he bought a waterfront cottage, additionally in Sag Harbor, for $3.5 million, a great bit greater than the $2.15 million he paid for the place in 2009. And, in 2018 he bought the household’s swanky Higher East Aspect of Manhattan condo for $7.35 million, a worthwhile quantity over the $5.88 paid in 2004. Lauer nonetheless owns yet one more Sag Harbor residence, a sprawling 7,800-square-foot luxurious cottage on 22-bucolic-acres, that first popped up on the market in 2016 at $18 million and was most lately obtainable on the open market in 2018 at a a lot lowered worth of $12.75 million. And at last, additional afield, Lauer continues to personal a 16,000-acre ranch in New Zealand’s picturesque South Island, for which he (and his now ex-wife) ponied up $9.2 million in early 2017.