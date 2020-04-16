Matt Lucas and Mo Gilligan to front new lockdown comedy series

Comedians Matt Lucas and Mo Gilligan have every been given their very own Channel Four present to hold the nation entertained underneath lockdown.

Little Britain star Lucas – the person behind the latest viral smash hit Feed NHS, Thank You Baked Potato – will host (from the consolation of his own residence) Causes To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas, which has been billed as a celebration of “the power of males, ladies, youngsters, celebrities and probably even some pets to entertain themselves throughout some self-enforced downtime,” in accordance to a Channel Four assertion.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Photos

In the meantime Mo Gilligan will helm a stay four-part present, Mo Gilligan’s All Star Completely happy Hour, mixing sketches, music, viral codecs and prize-winning video games as members of the general public compete in opposition to celebs.

Gilligan has not too long ago been retaining his self-isolating followers entertained along with his widespread #QuarantineGames on Instagram Reside.

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4, stated, “After weeks of relentless grim information and being cooped up at dwelling, Britain desperately wants a dose of enjoyable and Mo and Matt, two of the breakout stars of lockdown, are simply the folks to administer it.”

Causes To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas will air from Sunday 26th April on Channel Four at 7.30pm.

Mo Gilligan’s All Star Completely happy Hour will air from Monday 4th Could on Channel Four at 10pm. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.