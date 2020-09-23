Matt Lucas brings the perfect recipe of comedy and compassion to Bake Off as he makes his debut

Matt Lucas made his Nice British Bake Off debut tonight as the sequence returned for an eleventh sequence.

Lucas – who took over from Sandi Toksvig – joined Noel Fielding as a presenter on the present, as they welcomed this yr’s Nice British Bake Off contestants, alongside Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

His arrival obtained off to a sluggish begin, with an early joke with Fielding coming off a bit flat as he took too lengthy to depend the bakers in.

However as the ovens warmed up, and the Bakers obtained baking, so did my emotions for Lucas! Slowly, his pure internet hosting means got here into play and it was clear why he obtained the job.

Jokes rolled off his tongue as he talked to the Bakers, and his sarcastic murmurs undoubtedly didn’t go unnoticed. In a single scene, he could possibly be seen interviewing Laura as he joked their complete dialog won’t even make it on TV.

Channel 4

And in a while, he confessed to Loriea that he had the “consuming age of a nine-year-old” after the judges criticised her bubblegum and cream soda Battenberg.

Regardless of the judges insisting the cake wasn’t up to scratch, Lucas appeared to get pleasure from it and informed Loriea, which softened the blow for the new contestant.

He made me snicker when he by chance ate a rose hip stalk off the high of Sura’s Battenberg, as she informed him: “You’re not supposed to eat that.” Staring sheepishly at the contestant, he replied: “Nicely I do know that now.”

Channel 4

And when the Showstopper Problem went incorrect for the contestants, Lucas simply couldn’t maintain his ideas to himself – and neither would we would like him to.

It was virtually like watching a fan in the Bake Off kitchen, as he stared at Laura’s cake bust from afar and muttered: “Some of Freddie Mercury’s head is just not there!”

However maybe the sweetest second was when Lucas tried to consolation a crying Sura, after she knocked over Dave’s pineapple the wrong way up desserts.

Making an attempt to lighten the temper, he informed Sura that she should have been “hypnotised” by his “magnificence” when she was taking a look at him, so by chance knocked over the desserts; inside seconds, Sura perked up as she laughed off the drama.

This second actually confirmed Lucas’ position as a presenter on the sequence. It proved that his place on the present isn’t all about meting out cheeky one-liners or fooling about in the tent. It’s a lot greater than that, and Lucas confirmed this as he succeeded at cheering up Sura.

With out the presenters there to maintain the contestants going all through the competitors, the Bake Off journey simply wouldn’t be the identical for the Bakers.

So whereas he won’t be pint-sized Sandi together with her intelligent jokes and loveable nature – which of course we’ll miss – in the event you ask us, Lucas brings simply as a lot comedy to Bake Off – if no more – whereas exhibiting a comforting facet to contestants when in want.

And what extra might you presumably need from a presenter of one of the most heart-warming reveals on TV?

The Nice British Bake Off is on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm. To see a full listing of The Nice British Bake Off contestants click on right here. When you’re on the lookout for extra to watch try our TV information.