Matt Lucas confirmed as Sandi Toksvig’s replacement on Great British Bake Off

Matt Lucas has been confirmed as the brand new host on The Great British Bake Off, who will change Sandi Toksvig.

He’ll host alongside Noel Fielding, whereas Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have confirmed they are going to be again for an additional sequence.

Talking of his new position, Matt mentioned: “I’m satisfied to bits to be becoming a member of essentially the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the sensible bakers. And making an allowance for my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you within the tent!”

Welcoming Matt to the group, Noel mentioned: “I like Matt. I like his heat and his comedy and his huge joyful smile. I feel if we play our playing cards proper we might grow to be the following Chas and Morph.”

Paul commented: “I’m a real fan of Matt’s, it’s such nice information he will likely be becoming a member of us within the tent, he’s a unbelievable addition to the group.”

Prue shared: “The mix of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we cease laughing and get any filming achieved?”

CEO and Govt Producer of Love Productions, Richard McKerrow, mentioned: “It’s extraordinarily thrilling to have Matt becoming a member of the Bake Off household, he’s an outstanding expertise with an enormous coronary heart and we are able to’t wait to benefit from the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create within the tent. Our new batch of bakers will likely be in very protected fingers.”

GBBO shared the information on Twitter on 11th March with a humorous video exhibiting Noel and Matt’s chemistry already.

In your marks, get set… say whats up to the most recent member of the Bake Off group – @RealMattLucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MN6lDox94t — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 11, 2020

Channel 4’s Director of Programmes, Ian Katz, mentioned of the choice: “We’re thrilled that one a lot cherished nationwide establishment is becoming a member of one other. Matt has every thing it takes to be an amazing Bake Off presenter: he’s heat, hilarious and loves cake.”

Filming for the eleventh sequence of The Great British Bake Off begins this spring.

Great British Bake Off will return to Channel Four later this yr.