Matt Pinfield Coming to L.A.’s KLOS With ‘New & Authorized’ Weekend Show

Matt Pinfield will return to the airwaves in Los Angeles this weekend by way of rock station KLOS with a brand new Sunday present, “KLOS New & Authorized,” which he says will shine a highlight on rising new artists in addition to heritage bands with new music.

Pinfield (seen this previous weekend dealing with the pre-show for the “A Bowie Celebration” livestream) will deliver his huge data of rock historical past to the two-hour present, increasing on a profession that included his time as an on-air MTV character and host of the choice rock present “120 Minutes.”

“Rock is getting stronger once more, from Royal Blood to Rival Sons, and there’s a nice pattern in rock proper now the place there are new artists that may be superstars sooner or later,” Pinfield tells Selection. “And we now have to expose the artists that can be promoting out arenas once we lastly have stay music once more. It’s an thrilling time for brand new rock, and I’ve at all times liked turning folks on to new music and updates on buddies I’ve been interviewing for years, like the blokes from Metallica or Weapons N’ Roses.”

The KLOS present will embody interviews with artists, with the inaugural episode centering on the Black Crowes, who’re celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of their 1990 debut “Shake Your Cash Maker” in February and can premiere a brand new observe.

Pinfield may even domesticate a countdown of the highest 10 new rock songs within the nation, in addition to chosen new “songs to watch,” artist interviews, native band salutes, and historic seems again at what life was like when a few of rock’s best songs had been new.

“New music is in my DNA and it’s my ardour, and KLOS is a superb heritage station for rock ‘n’ roll in Los Angeles,” he says. “And I’m so comfortable to be on the air within the metropolis the place I stay, with the chance to expose folks to new rock ‘n’ roll that’s effervescent underneath. 2021 goes to be an awesome yr for rock ‘n’ roll, and streaming statistics present that extra youthful persons are listening to rock, which is the No. 2 hottest style of music. Additionally, extra guitars bought in the course of the pandemic in 2020, so rock is in an awesome place proper now.”

Pinfield started his profession as music director and PD of WHTG-FM in Eatontown, NJ, shifting on to stints at WXRK (“Okay-Rock”) and WRXP in New York, KFOG in San Francisco, SiriusXM and VH1. He additionally hosted the USA Community present “Farmclub.com,” and within the early 2000s was tapped as VP of A&R and artist improvement for Columbia Information. He additionally hosts a YouTube podcast, “In a Lonely Place,” and this month is celebrating 10 years of his Westwood One/Benztown nationally syndicated weekly radio present “Flashback,” overlaying traditional rock historical past on greater than 100 FM stations in North America and elements of Europe.

“I like doing ‘Flashback’ for Westwood One speaking about traditional rock historical past,” he stated. “‘New and Authorized’ will present one other aspect of me that folks know and folks have at all times regarded to me for years, which is discovering new music as I did as host of ‘120 Minutes’ or ‘The Buzz’ on Okay-Rock.”

“The time is true for this present and Matt is definitely the right host,” stated KLOS PD Keith Cunningham in a press release. “After a few years in considerably of a stoop, new rock is popping a nook. 2020 noticed many nice new releases from rock’s core artists and a few thrilling newcomers, and we imagine the pattern will proceed. Simply spend a while on social; it’s laborious not to discover the avalanche of younger rockers on the horizon, and ‘KLOS New & Authorized’ can be a strong vacation spot for them to get their music heard.”