Matt Rife Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Matt Rife is a name that’s been buzzing in the comedy world lately. This young, charismatic comedian from small-town Ohio has taken the entertainment industry by storm with his quick wit, relatable humor, and undeniable charm.

From humble beginnings to sold-out shows and viral TikTok videos, Matt Rife’s journey is one of persistence, talent, and many laughs. Let’s dive into the life and career of this rising comedy star.

Who is Matt Rife?

Matthew Steven Rife was born in Columbus, Ohio, on September 10, 1995. He grew up in the tiny village of North Lewisburg, with a population of just over 1,000. From a young age, Matt showed a knack for making people laugh.

He first tried his hand at comedy when he was just 14 years old, performing in his high school talent show. This early taste of the spotlight sparked a passion that would shape his future.

Matt’s childhood wasn’t always easy. He lost his father to suicide when he was only 17 months old, a tragedy that undoubtedly impacted his life. But Matt found solace and strength in humor, using comedy to connect with others and express himself.

Detail Information Full Name Matthew Steven Rife Date of Birth September 10, 1995 Age (as of 2024) 28 years old Birthplace Columbus, Ohio, USA Hometown North Lewisburg, Ohio, USA Current Residence Los Angeles, California, USA Height 6 feet (183 cm) Build Athletic

Where is Matt Rife now?

These days, you’ll find Matt Rife living it up in Los Angeles, California. LA’s bright lights and big stages are a far cry from his small-town Ohio roots, but Matt has taken to the entertainment capital like a fish to water.

He’s become a regular on the comedy club circuit, performing at famous venues like The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Rife (@mattrife)

But Matt’s reach extends far beyond the comedy clubs of LA. Matt has built a massive online following thanks to his social media savvy and viral TikTok videos. His quick-witted observational humor and charming personality have earned him millions of fans across various platforms.

Age and Physique

At 28 years old (as of 2024), Matt Rife is in his life and career prime. Standing 6 feet tall with an athletic build, he cuts an impressive figure on stage. Matt’s boyish good looks and infectious smile have helped him win over audiences, but his sharp wit and relatable humor keep them coming back for more.

Personal Life and Relationships

Many fans have been interested in Matt Rife’s personal life, especially given his rising fame. While he tends to keep his private life relatively low-key, a few notable relationships have made headlines.

In 2017, Matt briefly dated actress Kate Beckinsale, who is 22 years old and his senior. The relationship garnered significant media attention due to their age gap, but Matt handled the spotlight with grace and humor.

More recently, Matt was in a relationship with actress Jessica Lord. The couple began dating in the summer of 2023 but reportedly broke up in March 2024. Despite the public interest in his love life, Matt remains focused on his career and personal growth.

In terms of family, Matt has four siblings: three older stepsisters and one younger half-sister. He’s spoken fondly of his family in interviews, crediting them with supporting his dreams and keeping him grounded.

Professional Career

Matt Rife’s career in comedy began in earnest when he was just 15 years old, performing at local open mics and small venues. His natural talent and dedication to his craft quickly became apparent, and he soon started gaining recognition in the comedy world.

One of Matt’s big breaks came when he joined the cast of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” in 2015. The popular improv comedy show allowed Matt to showcase his quick wit and improvisational skills to a national audience.

From there, Matt’s career continued to grow. He appeared on various TV shows, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Fresh Off the Boat. In 2017, he also hosted the short-lived reboot of MTV’s Total Request Live.

But it’s in stand-up comedy where Matt truly shines. He’s released several self-produced comedy specials, including “Only Fans” (2021), “Matthew Steven Rife” (2023), and “Walking Red Flag” (2023). These specials, along with his viral TikTok videos, have helped Matt build a dedicated fan base and establish himself as one of the most exciting young comedians in the industry.

Matt Rife Reteaming With Live Nation On R-Rated Comedy ‘Rolling Loud,’ Second World Tour https://t.co/4OjpYwsnUJ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 19, 2024

In 2023, Matt reached a new level of success by releasing his Netflix special, “Natural Selection.” While the exceptional received mixed reviews from critics, it undeniably boosted Matt’s profile and brought his comedy to an even wider audience.

Net Worth and Salary

As of 2024, Matt Rife’s net worth is estimated to be around $35 million. This impressive sum is a testament to Matt’s hard work and success in various entertainment areas.

While exact salary figures aren’t publicly available, it’s clear that Matt’s income has grown significantly in recent years. He earns money from various sources, including:

Stand-up comedy shows and tours

TV appearances and hosting gigs

Self-produced comedy specials

Social media partnerships and sponsored content

Merchandise sales

Matt’s ability to diversify his income streams and capitalize on his growing fame has undoubtedly contributed to his financial success.

Year Net Worth (Estimated) 2024 $35 million

Income Sources Details Stand-up Comedy Shows & Tours Main source of income TV Appearances & Hosting Gigs Contributes to earnings Self-produced Specials Significant earnings from these projects Social Media Partnerships Earnings through sponsored content Merchandise Sales Additional revenue stream

Company Details and Investments

While Matt Rife isn’t known to have founded any companies, he has made smart investments with his earnings. He’s reportedly invested in real estate and purchased properties in Los Angeles and Miami.

Matt has also invested in his brand, creating merchandise and producing comedy specials. These ventures allow him to maintain creative control over his work and potentially increase his earnings.

Matt keeps other investments or business ventures relatively private. However, given his business savvy and growing wealth, he’s likely exploring various investment opportunities to secure his financial future.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Matt Rife is very active on social media, using these platforms to connect with fans and promote his work. Here are his main social media handles:

Platform Handle Followers (as of 2024) Instagram @mattrife 8.1 million TikTok @mattrife 14.3 million Twitter @mattrife 383,000 Facebook @MattRifeOfficial 7.3 million YouTube Matt Rife 2.74 million subscribers

For business inquiries, Matt is represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the top talent agencies in the entertainment industry.

Conclusion

From a small-town kid with big dreams to a rising star in the comedy world, Matt Rife’s journey is a testament to the power of talent, hard work, and perseverance. At just 28 years old, Matt has already achieved impressive success, but it’s clear that his star is still on the rise.

Matt Rife is carving out his unique space in the comedy landscape with his quick wit, relatable humor, and undeniable charm. Whether performing on stage, creating viral content on TikTok, or starring in his comedy specials, Matt continues to make people laugh and build his ever-growing fan base.

As he navigates the ups and downs of fame and continues to hone his craft, one thing is sure: the comedy world will watch Matt Rife with great interest. This small-town boy turned-comedy sensation is just getting started, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.