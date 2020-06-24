Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant unite for surprise Doctor Who video

Should you thought all the additional Doctor Who treats would cease now that the watchalongs are over, assume once more – as a result of simply days after David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker joined forces to evaluate a Whovian costume competitors, Matt Smith additionally joined the pair for a particular retrospective of their occasions (and space-s) on the BBC sci-fi drama.

Sure, that’s proper – the Tenth, Eleventh and Thirteenth Docs have come collectively for the primary time (albeit out of character), and if that is the closest we’re getting to a different Three Docs, properly, we’re alright with that.

Within the on-line panel, moderated by IGN’s Terri Schwartz to tie in with Doctor Who’s transfer to new streaming service HBO Max, the trio of Time Lords chat about which companions they’d most prefer to journey with, which iconic strains they’re probably to be confronted with on the street (and their very own snappy comebacks) in addition to the final impact Doctor Who had on their respective careers.

All in all, it’s the right surprise deal with for Doctor Who followers awaiting new episodes of their favorite collection. We’ve been spoiled over the previous few months…

And it’s not all nostalgia, with the incumbent Doctor Jodie Whittaker additionally dropping a couple of hints about what to anticipate from upcoming particular Revolution of the Daleks.

Written by Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall and directed by Lee Haven Jones, Revolution of the Daleks is predicted to debut a brand new look for the tyrant tanks from Skaro and will air on BBC One this festive season.

“I feel I’m allowed to say, sure, the festive particular has been filmed!” Mandip Gill, who performs companion Yaz, advised RadioTimes.com in April. “It was completely pure luck we occurred to have filmed it. I assume it’s the best way it all the time movies – they filmed the particular similtaneously collection 12.”

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Information