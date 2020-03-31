Matt Smith thinks Bill Nighy’s Doctor Who character is a future Doctor

For the reason that UK went into lockdown as a results of the continued coronavirus pandemic, Doctor Who followers have been arranging common watchalongs of favorite episodes – and the most recent episode to get this remedy was sequence 5’s Vincent and the Doctor.

Acclaimed screenwriter Richard Curtis, who penned the episode, and Karen Gillan, who performed the eleventh Doctor’s companion Amy Pond, each joined followers in tweeting together with the episode final evening.

And shortly earlier than the watchalong it was introduced that two different huge names could be tweeting alongside from the just lately created Lockdown Who account – the Eleventh physician himself, Matt Smith, and the episode’s particular visitor star Bill Nighy, who appeared uncredited within the small however vital function of artwork curator Dr Black.

As was to be anticipated, Smith had a few fascinating insights to impart in the course of the episode – and one remark specifically has piqued the curiosity of Who followers.

Smith requested, “What if Bill Nighy is a Doctor from the future despatched again to verify on the progress of issues?! I imply… he’s a Doctor if ever I noticed one!!?”

MATT SMITH: “What if Bill Nighy is a Doctor from the future despatched again to verify on the progress of issues?! I imply… he is a Doctor if ever I noticed one!!?” #TheUltimateGinger — Matt Smith & Bill Nighy #TheUltimateGinger (@LockdownWho) March 30, 2020

And it appears Whovians loved the suggestion – one fan commented, “I imply he DOES have a bow tie…” whereas one other added, “You simply made fandom soften”.

Curiously, in one other world Nighy might have been the Doctor – there have been rumours across the time of the 2005 reboot that he was being strongly thought of for the function of the Ninth Doctor, though that function after all ultimately went to Christopher Eccleston.

It wouldn’t be the primary that a nice curator was implied to be a future incarnation of the Doctor both…

With extra watchalongs deliberate within the coming days and weeks, it stays to be seen what different intriguing insights could be revealed by members of the solid, but when the occasions which have been held to this point are something to go by, there are positive to be extra surprises in retailer…