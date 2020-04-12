Matt Tebbutt says Daily Kitchen Live is a public service that’s “wanted” right now

The host of BBC One’s new cooking present Daily Kitchen Live describes it as a public service that’s “wanted” right now.

The programme has been put collectively shortly in response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, aiming to assist individuals cook dinner nutritious meals with restricted components whereas additionally offering mild leisure.

Filmed within the Saturday Kitchen studio, superstar chef Matt Tebbutt will co-host the present and spoke to RadioTimes.com about why it has an essential function to play in individuals’s ever-changing lockdown lives.

He mentioned: “The response lately to Saturday Kitchen has sort of doubled, I suppose as a result of individuals need a bit of sunshine aid. So, I feel a morning present with a few laughs in it and a little bit of cooking to assist individuals out is most likely what’s wanted in the mean time – together with a lot of different issues, clearly…”

Daily Kitchen Live will comply with a related format, with a comforting mix of recipes that the entire household can get pleasure from, friends calling in from house, journey segments from the BBC archives and viewer interplay on-line.

Journalist and meals author Jack Monroe, greatest recognized for her price range recipe books Tin Can Prepare dinner and Cooking on a Bootstrap, will likely be within the studio on daily basis to supply her experience in price range meals.

“We’ve crossed paths up to now however this is the primary time that I’ve labored along with her side-by-side – or six foot aside,” Tebbutt mentioned. “Jack is well-known for creating meals utilizing tin cans and cheaper components, so a lot of her data is going to be very helpful right now when individuals are stocked up on stuff that they wouldn’t ordinarily have of their cabinets.

“So we’re going to create recipes round these which will hopefully give a little bit of inspiration to individuals struggling at house with restricted assets.”

Although sustaining a nutritious food plan is all the time essential, it is hoped that Daily Kitchen Live will even have the ability to raise the spirits of the nation because it faces many extra weeks in lockdown.

Tebbutt added: “It’s going to have a very mild tone to it. It’s hopefully going to be a little bit of enjoyable, informative and the thought is at the start that it’s a public service and it’ll assist individuals out. But when we will do this in a very upbeat lighthearted method then a lot the higher.”

Daily Kitchen Live begins on BBC One at 10am on Monday 13th April. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.