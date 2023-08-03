Mattel’s Chief Uno Player Job Pays $17,000 To Play Uno Quatro For Four Hours A Day:

Mattel utilizes the fact that the Barbie movie is breaking box office records to find its initial resident Chief Uno expert and push a new game.

The popular toy company is willing to pay a lot of money more than $17,000 to anyone over 18 who wants to make social content for Uno upon the streets of New York City to advertise the new Uno Quatro game.

Mattel Is Offering $17,000 Job:

“We want someone who is just as excited about drawing as they are about playing a game with strangers. Someone who recognizes how to play the opposite as well as likes to get crazy Is that you? “, the sign asked.

After the enormously successful release of the Barbie film, the maker of toys is getting ready to spread the word about another of its well-known brands alongside the assistance of its initial “chief Uno player.”

Uno, Created In The 1970s, Is The World’s Most Popular Card Game:

Uno was made in the 1970s and became the most popular card game in the world. Over the years, there have been many special versions of Uno, such as Uno Flip, Uno Extreme, as well as Uno Harry Potter.

The original version is played within teams of two to ten people, and the goal is to obtain rid of your hand as quickly as possible by matching numbers and colors and making it hard for your opponents.

If Anyone Get This Job Will Get $4,444 A Week:

As part of its plan to market Uno Quatro, a company in California is hiring its first “chief Uno player” to “help get word out.” The person who gets the job will get $4,444 a week for a period of four weeks.

Rules And Duties Of Job:

If you get the job, you will work from 2 to 6 p.m. four days a week. The dates and times may change. Some of the things the Chief Uno player has to do are:

Must be comfortable with interviews and appearances

Helping to create and star in social content for various Uno games

Starring in livestreams playing the Uno Quatro game with brand creators

Being friendly and willing to ask strangers to play the game

Being able to teach strangers how to play the game in an engaging way

Must be able to sit for long periods, lift and carry 50 lbs and set up playing tables & tents on location

To Uno it up with Mattel, you have to create your own TikTok movie in which you answer Uno’s interview questions. The time to send in a video entry was August 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

What The Heck Is “Uno Quatro”?

Mattel has made many versions of the classic card game Uno over the years, yet Uno Quatro was a whole different animal. Mattel’s website says that players must not only get four in a row like in a regular Uno game, additionally match a color as well as number.

Players don’t use cards. Instead, they put tiles into one of seven trays alongside the goal of getting four in a row. The same-colored or numbered tiles must touch each other.

Special action tiles may also let players utilize fewer tiles, push a tile out of a tray, or force another player to take their turn using two less tiles.

Mattel isn’t the only company that has a strange job that would be an ambition for many people. Within the world of toys, Lego has a small group of experts called “master model builders” who work all over the world to make complicated Lego figures.

Airbnb Is Looking For A Person Who Can Quit Their Job And Take Part Within Paid Study Trip To Bahamas:

At the same time, Airbnb was once looking for five individuals to leave their jobs as well as go to the Bahamas on a paid study trip.

The company also says that applicants must be capable of “sit for long periods, carry and lift at least 50 pounds, and put up playing tables as well as tents on location.”

Mattel got a lot of praise for how well it got people excited regarding the upcoming Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie as well as Ryan Gosling.

Mattel’s Sales Decreased By 12% Compared To Last Year:

But the person who makes toys also needs hits. It recently said that its sales from April to June were about $1bn (£786m), which is 12% less than the same time last year. Profits for the quarter also went down, from $68 million the year before to $27 million.