Matteo Berrettini has coronavirus, will not be able to play Wimbledon and was honest: “I have a broken heart”

Matteo Berrettini withdrew from Wimbledon due to covid (Reuters)

the italian tennis player Matteo Berrettiniwho was a finalist last year and became one of the favorites to win the Wimbledon tournament this year, announced his retirement after testing positive for coronavirus this Tuesday.

“It is with a broken heart that I announce that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon. due to a positive test for covid-19″, the 26-year-old player wrote through a post on his Instagram account.

Berrettini, number 11 in the worldwas considered one of the biggest threats to defending champion Novak Djokovic at the All England Club in London, having won two consecutive grass-court titles in Stuttgart y Queen’s.

The Italian, who had to debut at twelve noon (GMT time) to face the Chilean Cristian Garín, seeded number 43, on court N.1, he ended up being replaced by the Swede Elias Ymer (N.137, eliminated in the last round of the qualifiers).

The match in question was delayed and moved to court 18where Argentine Diego Schwartzman will also play on Tuesday against Macedonian Stefan Kozlov.

“I felt flu symptoms and kept myself isolated in the last few days. The symptoms were not serious, but it seemed important to me to do the test again this morning to protect my teammates and everyone who participates in the tournament”, explained Berrettini.

“I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will come back stronger, “he added in the publication that he accompanied with a black and white photo of himself.

Matteo Berrettini consecrated himself in the ATP 500 of Queen’s (Reuters)

The Italian, a very tall player (1.96) and with a very powerful serve, snatched a set from Djokovic in the 2021 final, and came into this year’s Wimbledon confidently, unbeaten on grass. “I don’t think I’m the favourite, but I know I can do it, and I can’t prevent people from having their eyes turned towards me”, he explained in the previous one during an interview with Sky Sports Italia.

Berrettini was in the middle of Rafael Nadal’s draw and, if he beat the Spaniard, I could expect a hypothetical rematch against the Serbian if both had reached the last instance. Notably no Italian to date has conquered Wimbledon in men’s singles.

