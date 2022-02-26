Matteo Papa, the pupil of Floyd Mayweather who seeks to learn the style of Mexican legends

Matteo Papa, pupil of Money Mayweather, will seek to catapult his career in Mexico (Photo: Courtesy ZerComm Americas)

The Mexican tradition in boxing has had a huge worldwide echo throughout history. With Mexican references such as Julio Cesar Chavez or the Butter Napleswho came to exhibit their best movements in important arenas of Spain and Francethe style fajador and entrance became known in European countries. Such influence has been enough for new prospects like Matthew Pope look in the Aztec school for the formula for improve their technique towards the conquest of the world title.

Originally from Varese, Italy, Stallionas he was nicknamed by su promotor Floyd Mayweather, is in Mexico with the aim of learning the style that has been taught in traditional gyms. Despite having triumphed as an amateur boxer in countries like Switzerland, France, Kosovo, Germany and Italy, he will seek to catapult his career putting together a series of fights in the country that will put him on the road to dispute the world title in super lightweight.

(Photo: Courtesy ZerComm Americas)

“I decided to come to Mexico to learn a new style of boxing, new technique because in boxing there are many different styles. I think that one learns better, so I came mainly for that, ”he declared in an interview for Infobae Mexico. In addition, he considered that the geographical situation of the country and Mexico City have been favorable to help him recover their physical condition after the recess forced by the pandemic.

Papa left Europe in order to professionalize his career as a boxer. His first destination was set in La Romana, Dominican Republic, where he was able to make his debut. Later, consolidated a resounding undefeated record of seven wins and five knockouts in arenas in Colombia and the United States. Despite the good course he has taken, follow the clues of Mexican historical figures It was one of the reasons that led him to step on tricolor lands.

(Photo: Courtesy ZerComm Americas)

“Mexican boxing is great and has a lot of history. I had to leave my country to look for something bigger (…) I would love to meet Chávez, the legend. Since I was a child I watched a lot of Mexican boxing. I grew up watching fights by Juan Manuel Márquez, Fernando Vargas and the star of the moment that is Canelo Álvarez. All those fighters can give you advice and of course I would love to meet them one day”, he stated.

Before arriving in Mexico, he met the mecca of boxing in Las Vegas, Nevada. In his passage through the United States attracted the attention of Floyd Mayweather, who offered to sign it under his promoter company. Although the deal was a notable career boost for him, the relationship with Money went further, because it has been able face him and learn some of his techniques in the ring thanks to the sessions of sparring that they have shared.

(Photo: Courtesy ZerComm Americas)

In the history of rivals that he has faced as part of his preparation, there are other world champions such as Gervonta Davis and Olympic medalist Luke Campbell. Although both fighters have excelled and have been placed in the elite of the sport worldwide, Matteo Papa recognized that the sparring matches he has waged against Mexican rivals have helped him learn other strategies and enrich your technique.

“It is very hard (the Mexican style). The sparring matches that I have had in Mexico have been with very strong rivals, tough and who always go ahead. The blows they throw are with force, evil, in order to do damage. That’s why you have to be smarter to dodge that blow and fight back,” he said.

(Photo: Courtesy ZerComm Americas)

With his experience in gyms in the Mexican capital and Cancun, Quintana Roo. Papa will seek to return to the ring after two years with the aim of entering the orbit of the most important boxing federations worldwide. In that sense, he will hold his first challenge in Mexico against Alfonso Dynamite Torres.

“I want to fight a lot this year. Go back to the ring and fight for a title. The biggest long-term goal is to have a world title. My first goal is to fight and feel alive, feel the adrenaline that only a fight can give me.” finished.

