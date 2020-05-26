Matthew McConaughey Donates 110,000 Face Masks to Hospitals in Texas – Variety

Matthew McConaughey personally delivered a carload of face masks to hospitals preventing coronavirus in Texas.
The actor and his spouse Camila Alves McConaughey dropped off 110,000 face masks forward of Memorial Day weekend. McConaughey posted a photograph of his automotive and the containers of masks on his Instagram account on Thursday.
“Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the street to get em to rural hospitals in want throughout Texas,” he wrote.
The couple made one other giant donation of masks to healthcare employees in April. Working with “Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis” star Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong aid initiative, they gave out 80,000 face masks to hospital employees in Austin and New Orleans.
McConaughey has additionally lent a hand in celebrating the graduating lessons of 2020 in their digital ceremonies. On his Instagram, the actor posted a message to college students on the College of Texas at Austin, his alma mater. He additionally appeared on “Good Morning America” over a video name to salute New York’s City Meeting College for Emergency Administration. As well as to the speeches and donations, McConaughey and his household stunned a Texas nursing residence by internet hosting a digital bingo night time in April.
