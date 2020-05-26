Matthew McConaughey Donates 110,000 Face Masks to Hospitals in Texas – Variety

Matthew McConaughey personally delivered a carload of face masks to hospitals preventing coronavirus in Texas.

The actor and his spouse Camila Alves McConaughey dropped off 110,000 face masks forward of Memorial Day weekend. McConaughey posted a photograph of his automotive and the containers of masks on his Instagram account on Thursday.

“Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the street to get em to rural hospitals in want throughout Texas,” he wrote.

The couple made one other giant donation of masks to healthcare employees in April. Working with “Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis” star Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong aid initiative, they gave out 80,000 face masks to hospital employees in Austin and New Orleans.