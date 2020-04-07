Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo for senior citizens

Matthew McConaughey has joined the ranks of celebrities doing their half to help the general public throughout lockdown, following the likes of John Krasinski and James McAvoy.

The Dallas Consumers Membership star hosted a bingo recreation for a senior dwelling facility in Texas, the place the actor at present resides.

He was joined by his mum, his spouse and two of their youngsters to name out the numbers in what appears like an thrilling recreation, judging by the video posted on The Enclave at Spherical Rock Senior Dwelling’s Fb web page, which you’ll watch under:

Virtual Bingo with Matthew McConaughey! Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a complete lot cooler should you did! The residents at The Enclave at Spherical Rock Senior Dwelling acquired to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his household! Thanks to Matthew, his spouse Camila, and his mother Kay for internet hosting our residents for a number of rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a good time taking part in, they usually cherished speaking with Matthew about his household heritage and his favourite drink. Posted by The Enclave at Spherical Rock Senior Dwelling on Sunday, April 5, 2020

“Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey?” learn a submit on the senior dwelling facility’s Fb account. “You’d be a complete lot cooler should you did! The residents at The Enclave at Spherical Rock Senior Dwelling acquired to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his household!”

McConaughey not solely hosted the bingo recreation, he additionally had a chat with the residents about his “household heritage”, because the Fb submit continued:

“Thanks to Matthew, his spouse Camila, and his mother Kay for internet hosting our residents for a number of rounds of virtual bingo!

“Our residents had a good time taking part in, they usually cherished speaking with Matthew about his household heritage and his favourite drink.”