Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Sexually Abused in New Memoir

In his new memoir, “Greenlights,” “Dallas Patrons Membership” star Matthew McConaughey revealed that he was a sufferer of sexual abuse a number of instances throughout his teenage years.

Launched on Tuesday, the memoir tells the story of 50-year-old McConaughey’s life by means of moments he identifies as inexperienced, yellow or purple lights — occasions that precipitated him to advance, pause or cease. The Oscar-winning actor then particulars how every second taught him a lesson and the way he has moved ahead.

To start with of the e-book, McConaughey shares a number of details about himself to set the scene for the remainder of the e-book, which embrace his private expertise with sexual abuse. He revealed that his first time having intercourse was not consensual, and that he was “blackmailed” into it.

“I used to be blackmailed into having intercourse for the primary time after I was 15,” McConaughey writes in his memoir. “I used to be sure I used to be going to hell for the premarital intercourse. As we speak, I’m merely sure that I hope that’s not the case.”

McConaughey additionally reveals that he was “molested by a person when [he] was 18 whereas knocked unconscious in the again of a van.” Although he doesn’t embrace many extra particulars about his expertise, McConaughey affirms that he doesn’t take into account himself a sufferer of the conditions.

“I’ve by no means felt like a sufferer,” McConaughey writes. “I’ve lots of proof that the world is conspiring to make me glad.”

McConaughey additionally discloses particulars about his mother and father’ tumultuous relationship, his marriage to Camila Alves and his private philosophy in the memoir.