Matthew Rhys Eyes FX Return With Comic Book Drama ‘Wyrd’

Matthew Rhys might be the lead of an FX collection as soon as once more.

“The Individuals” star is growing a brand new drama known as “Wyrd” on the community, teaming with “Up Within the Air” author Sheldon Turner. Rhys is in place to government produce, alongside his spouse and fellow “Individuals” star Keri Russell, with an eye fixed on enjoying the titular lead.

Impressed by the Darkish Horse comedian, the possible collection facilities round Wyrd (Rhys), an exiled extraterrestrial who was despatched to earth in an try to raised perceive humanity. When his individuals don’t come again for him, Wyrd is pressured to assimilate concurrently investigating paranormal exercise and looking for a manner dwelling.

“Wyrd” hails from FX Productions, twentieth Tv and Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions. Turner and Klein are each EPs on the mission by way of Vendetta, with Darkish Horse additionally government producing.

This might be the third main headlining TV function for Rhys in the previous few years. Since ending his award successful six season run on “The Individuals” again in 2018, Rhys has gone on to play the primary character in HBO’s “Perry Mason” reimagining, which has been renewed for a second season. His latest massive display roles embody Amazon’s “The Report” and Marielle Heller’s “A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood,” through which he starred reverse Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers.

He’s represented by United Brokers and Nameless Content material.

Aside from “Up Within the Air,” Turner’s credit additionally embody the Adam Sandler film “The Longest Yard” and “X Males: First Class.”

Deadline first reported the event information.