Matthew Rhys Will Bring ‘Enjoying Burton’ to Life on Audible Theater

On Jan. 28, Emmy Award-winner Matthew Rhys (“The Individuals,” “Perry Mason”), will carry “Enjoying Burton” to life on Audible Theater. The award-winning one-man present explores the lifetime of the worldwide icon of stage and display Richard Burton, advised from the angle of the Welsh megastar.

Adapting the traditional present for Audible’s theatrical storytelling initiative has been a deeply private venture for Rhys. Whereas learning on the Royal Academy in London, an 18-year-old Rhys noticed “Enjoying Burton” on stage. The play, written by Mark Jenkins, provides a penetrating have a look at the entire scope of Burton’s life, from his childhood in an impoverished mining group in South Wales to turning into one of the vital acclaimed (and highly-paid) actors in his technology. The plot follows his torrid and tempestuous love affair with fellow “Cleopatra” co-star Elizabeth Taylor, in addition to Burton’s public battle with alcoholism and associated well being points, which in the end led to his loss of life on the age of 58.

Rhys, a local of Wales himself, was profoundly impacted by Burton’s story of fame, ambition and identification. “The rationale I needed to act was due to Richard Burton,” Rhys advised Selection. “Since first seeing his unimaginable efficiency in ‘Look Again in Anger’ to nonetheless listening to his audio of ‘Hamlet’ and ‘Beneath Milk Wooden.’ He blazed the path for us all and confirmed us it was doable.”

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the US final yr and compelled everybody inside, Rhys started ruminating on the play and the way he may become involved. That’s when he pitched the solo efficiency in order that hundreds of thousands of listeners may get pleasure from it on Amazon’s audio leisure platform. Rhys joins stars Jake Gyllenhaal, William Jackson Harper, Carey Mulligan, André Holland, Blair Underwood, and John Leguizamo in bringing their ardour tasks to Audible Theater.