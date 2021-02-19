Maude Apatow Joins AMC’s First-Ever Animated Primetime Drama “Pantheon

Maude Apatow, William Harm, Corey Stoll, and Lara Pulver have all joined the solid of the upcoming AMC animated drama “Pantheon,” the community introduced Thursday as a part of the Tv Critics Affiliation winter press tour.

Apatow (“Euphoria,” “The King of Staten Island”), Harm (“Black Widow,” “Goliath,”), Stoll (“Billions,” “Ant-Man”) and Pulver (“The Angel of Darkness,” “Sherlock”) might be becoming a member of a voice solid that’s jam-packed with numerous superstar expertise. These beforehand introduced “Pantheon” stars embody Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Gray Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin and Krystina Alabado.

In tandem with the “Pantheon” casting announcement, AMC Studios additionally confirmed that collection creator and showrunner Craig Silverstein has inked an unique, multi-year total cope with the community to develop and produce new collection for AMC Networks’ Leisure Group in addition to different content material firms. Silverstein was the creator and showrunner for AMC Community’s interval drama “Flip: Washington’s Spies.”

“Craig is just an unbelievable expertise and we’re thrilled to additional our partnership with somebody who has been an appreciated member of the AMC Networks household for a while,” stated Dan McDermott, president of authentic programming for AMC Networks. “His good work and writing have launched viewers to really distinctive worlds, anchored by compelling characters and instructed with an authentic voice, and Pantheon is not any exception. We’re excited to work with him throughout our first-ever animated collection and, hopefully, extra initiatives to come back.”

“Pantheon” relies on a group of quick tales from the Hugo Award-winning sci-fi, fantasy and “silkpunk” Chinese language-American creator Ken Liu, recognized greatest for penning the epic “Dandelion Dynasty” quartet. The collection facilities on the subject of “Uploaded Intelligence,” or human consciousness uploaded to “the Cloud.” “Pantheon” follows protagonist Maddie (Katie Chang), a bullied teen who receives assist from a mysterious stranger on-line. He (Daniel Dae Kim) is quickly revealed as Maddie’s just lately deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been digitally immortalized following an experimental harmful mind scan. David is the primary of recent form of ‘UI” being, however he gained’t be the final as a world conspiracy unfolds that threatens to set off a brand new form of world struggle. Produced by AMC Studios, AMC has positioned an preliminary order for 2 seasons of “Pantheon” consisting of eight one-hour episodes every.

Apatow will voice Maddie’s new pal, Justine; Harm will voice Stephen Holstrom, a genius billionaire; Stoll and Pulver will voice varied roles all through the grownup cartoon collection.

“AMCN’s dedication to ship daring, courageous, and entertaining tales to a large viewers is clear of their help for Pantheon, which breaks new floor as certainly one of tv’s first adult-animated hourlong dramas. I’m excited to see what different new worlds we are going to create collectively,” Silverstein added.

Previous to engaged on “Flip: Washington’s Spies,” Silverstein was the creator and showrunner of the CW spy thriller “Nikita,” in addition to the co-creator and govt producer on “Terra Nova,” a sci-fi drama produced by Steven Spielberg. Silverstein additionally created the Fox collection “Standoff.” He has served as a author and producer on different reveals, together with “Bones,” “Okay-Ville,” “Drive,” “The Inside,” “The Useless Zone” and “The Invisible Man.”

Writer Liu will function consulting producer alongside Silverstein with Titmouse Inc. animation studio hooked up.

Silverstein is represented by WME and legal professional Tom Hoberman; Apatow is represented by Mosaic and UTA; Harm is represented by ICM Companions; Stoll is represented by Suskin Administration and UTA; and Pulver is represented by Particular Artists Company and ICM Companions.

Along with the Craig Silverstein total deal and “Pantheon” casting, AMC Networks’ introduced throughout its TCA Press Tour session the next: