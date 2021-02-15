Maude Apatow Shows Love For BTS’ Suga + Zendaya And Halsey Are Here For It

Maude Apatow proved her ARMY standing along with her newest Instagram publish!

The American actress, who’s presently starring within the HBO collection “Euphoria,” posted a mirror selfie that exhibits off her PopSocket—which options none apart from BTS’ Suga.

Taking part in off the title of BTS’s 2019 smash hit “Boy With Luv,” Maude Apatow added within the caption, “lady with luv.”

Zendaya, who stars alongside Maude Apatow in “Euphoria,” quickly favored the publish—together with Halsey, who famously featured on “Boy With Luv.”

Maude Apatow has proven love for BTS up to now as effectively, and he or she attended their “Love Your self: Communicate Your self” live performance on the Rose Bowl again in 2019.