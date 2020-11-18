Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Health Update: Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq is in critical condition, suffering from pneumonia

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Health Update: The condition of the noted Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, the vice president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, is critical but stable. Maulana Sadiq’s son Kalbe Sibtain Noori said that the condition of his 82-year-old father, who is suffering from pneumonia, is still critical but stable. Also Read – Maulana Kalbe Sadiq: If Babri Masjid verdict is not in favor of Muslims, then they should accept it peacefully | Maulana Kalbe Sadiq’s big statement on Babri Masjid dispute, said- Muslims will be happy even if the verdict is in favor of Hindus

He told that Maulana Kalbe has been admitted to Era Medical College in Sadiq capital Lucknow for the last one and a half months. Noori told that his father is having trouble breathing. However, this infection has not been confirmed in the Kovid-19 investigation report. He was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday evening after his blood pressure and oxygen levels steadily declined.

He told that though the situation of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq is serious, but there is no further decline in it. It is worth noting that Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, the Vice President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, is known for his liberal image all over the world.

